Kourtney Kardashian Expresses About Why She Came Back To Join Television Show “Keeping up with the Kardashians” With Sisters

KUWTK, or Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is a famous American reality television show that follows the personal lives of the Kardashians. Ryan Seacrest also acted as an executive producer and came up with the concept of this show.

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals The Real Reason Behind Coming Back To The Show

This show debuted on the E! cable network, aired on October 14, 2007, and ran for 20 seasons, making it one of the most extended shows in the history of the United States—the last season premiered on March 18, 2021.

While the TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is nearing the end of its run, a reunion special episode has already been scheduled to air a week after the show’s final episode. In the KUWTK Reunion teaser, which Andy Cohen will host, Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her breakup with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, in the KUWTK Reunion teaser.

The final episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The last episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ 20th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired on E! Cable on July 10th, 2021, and the final season started on March 18th, 2021. That news was announced by the Kardashians publicly in September of 2020 when they said that this season would be the last season of the show.

The reunion special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians

The series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, also known as KUWTK, had a reunion special episode that aired on the E! Cable network one week after the show’s finale on June 17th, 2021.

A trailer for the reunion special episode was posted on their official YouTube channel. In the reunion special episode, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khole Kardashian, and Andy Cohen hosted this episode. And the other members of the show also appeared.

Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her therapy journey

Kourtney Kardashian is the oldest of all the Kardashian sisters. Recently, she revealed that the treatment she is going through made her very sensitive and began to draw lines between her personal life and her reality programs known as “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

In an interview with Bustle, the 42-year old reality TV actress recalled how she was known on the program for her sarcasm and humorous behavior, which she uses against her sisters.

Also, he explained that she was used to being a b**ch all the time and had no feelings at that time.

Kourtney Kardashian discusses why she left Keeping Up With the Kardashians with Kourtney Kardashian

The rumors about Kourtney Kardashian’s leaving the show, in an interview with an Arab journalist, she discussed and clarified the rumors and said it’s true she is going “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” which was her family’s life reality show. She had been part of the crew since the very first day.

She has been part of the crew for the last 13 years, 19 seasons, and six spinoff seasons. She said, “I was unfulfilled, and continuing to have it take as much of my life as it had become a poisonous atmosphere for me.” Those were her words in an interview when she was asked why she was leaving the show.