“The Proud Family,” the first Disney Channel animated series to star Kyla Pratt, is a well-known success in the United States as an actress and musician.

Who Is “The Proud Family,” Kyla Pratt?

The part of Breanna Barnes, played by Kyla from 2001 until 2006, was won by her in 2001. On top of that, she was the voice of Penny Proud on Disney Channel’s The Proud Family, which aired during the run of the show One on One.

Additionally, she appears in One on One, Hell on Earth, and Secret She Kept as Breanna Latrice Barnes, Keri Diamond, and Tia Jiles/Kingston.

Date of birth 16 September 1986 Age 35 Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 52 kg Nationality American Profession Actress Net Worth $3 million Zodiac Sign Virgo

Husband

Kyla Pratt is a contented wife and mother. After tying the knot with Dann Kirkpatrick in 2005, they’ve been together ever since. Her husband, Dann, is a well-known hip-hop songwriter and tattoo artist in the music industry.

They got engaged in April 2011 after dating for five years and having a terrific time together. To a similar extent, the happily married pair enjoys a great deal of harmony and contentment in their union, with no indications of extramarital affairs or divorce to date.

And they also have two gorgeous daughters as a result of their union. After three tears, Liyah Kirkpatrick was born on August 5, 2013. Her older sister, Lyric Kai Kirkpatrick, was born on November 17, 2010. Currently, the couple and their children are enjoying a blissful marital existence.

She dated Robert Richard from 2003 to 2004 before they were married. After that, she dated Omarion Grandberry from 2055 to 2055.

Height, Weight

A towering 5’4″ and 114 lbs., Kyla commands attention wherever she goes (52 kg). She used to be really trim and beautiful on the outside, but her body began to sag after she had two pregnancies in a succession. She has returned stronger than ever, though, as she has made plans to shed some of her additional pounds.

In addition, she has a 34-24-35-inch waist, a 34B bra size, and a 34DD hip measurement. Kyla, on the other hand, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Net Worth

Although her salary and net worth haven’t been revealed, it is estimated that she has a net worth of $3 million.

In 1995, Kyla Pratt made her professional acting debut in the comedy-drama “The Baby-Sitters Club” as Becca Ramsay. Aside from that, she played Jenny Baker in the movie “Riot” in 1997. The same years saw her in both the thriller “Mad City” with Dustin Hoffman and John Travolta and the WB sitcom “Smart Guy.”.

In addition, she began starring in the reality television series “Black Ink Crew: Compton” in 2019. Additionally, he is part of the Disney Channel Circle of Stars, which is an exclusive group of actors and actresses.

