Larissa Pippen Dismisses Rumors About Plastic Surgery, She Doesn’t Have To Talk About It, Check For More Details!

Larsa Pippen is one of the most famous actors in the world who was married to Scottie Pippen, a famous NBA player, but unfortunately, they got separated.

Larsa Pippen Denies Rumor,She Doesn’t Need To Discuss Plastic Surgery

She was born on July 6 in the year 1974. She got married in 1997 and gave birth to her first child named Scotty Junior in the year 2000. Then they had three more children named Preston, born in the year 2002, Justin, born in 2005, and Sophia, born in the year 2008.

After being together for twenty years, this pair announced their separation in 2016 and finally got divorced in 2022. She debuts her career in a show called “The Real Housewives of Miami.” Which started in 2011.

Larsa’s Denial about rumors:

Larsa Pippen slammed allegations that she got a Brazilian butt-lift on Thursday, stating her bum is the consequence of a strict fitness routine.

During the RHOM reunion, Bravo host Andy Cohen brought up the subject, saying there had been “quite a few remarks” about Larsa’s noticeable physical makeover.

She said she had literally done workouts to make her body look how it looks now. And she also said if we compare her recent photo with the photo of her five years ago, then we will be able to see how she went from less than 100 to 140 pounds.

She agreed in an interview that she had plastic surgery on several parts of her body. She said she had her nose done and she also had her lips done to look more stunning and hot. And she also admits that she also enhanced her breast size for season 3 of the TV reality show.

She also said she had no problem having plastic surgery to enhance her appearance. And also, she said she does whatever makes her feel good and beautiful. She said she is happy with how she looked.

Lisa defends Larsa:

Lisa Hochstein, co-star of Larsa Pippen in a show called “The Real Housewives of Miami,” is defending her after reports that she had a Brazilian butt-lift were debunked.

Lisa, 39, admitted exclusively to Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast, which aired on March 16. She said that “It’s a matter of her choice.” Nobody has to tell you what they’ve accomplished. This entire argument about, ‘Well, she’s on TV,’ or ‘You should apologize for what you did,’ isn’t really true; it’s up to her to tell or not tell. “

During their reunion, Larsa chastised the Hochstein MedSpa owner for failing to speak up when her Bravo co-stars sneered at her appearance.

Larsa was “doing a wonderful job” defending herself against Adriana de Moura, so Lisa didn’t feel it was her place to interrupt.

