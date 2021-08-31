In an interview with Bloomberg, the Japanese minister responsible for the vaccine rollout said Sunday that the nation will administer booster shots for the coronavirus, to fully vaccinate its people by October or November. Japan’s minister responsible for vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, said Sunday that he will administer booster shots for the Coronavirus as soon as possible, as the nation hopes to have fully vaccinated the population in October or November.

Japan Plans To Vaccinate Its Entire Population This Fall.

In a statement, he said booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna would arrive early next year, just in time to give to medical workers and the elderly, who were prioritized and who mainly received their second shots by July. A Fuji TV show broadcast nationwide aired Kono’s declaration that Japan was aiming for 80% vaccination rates.

It is expected that a digital system for vaccination proof will be available later this year, said Ms. Chang. Japan has lagged behind developed nations in vaccination levels, with only about 43% of its population fully vaccinated.

The health ministry reports 118,000 people are waiting at home due to Coronavirus infection. Hospital beds are overflowing with people who are infected with Coronavirus. Approximately 15,800 deaths are associated with COVID in Japan.

OTHER THINGS HAPPENING:

COVID-19 has risen so rapidly in Oregon’s emergency management department that two counties are requesting refrigerated trucks to hold the bodies. According to Tillamook County Emergency Director Gordon McCraw, the county’s sole funeral home is regularly overfilled with more bodies than the facility’s capacity. Josephine County in the west has also requested trucks.

A virus outbreak among staff has prevented the staff from transporting bodies to other countries. Klamath County loaned a refrigerated truck to the county this week, according to Doan. During the first 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were five deaths in Tillamook County. Between August 18 and Aug. 23, there were six.

Reporters covering an anti-mask event in Michigan say they were punched in the face. Sheriff’s officials are investigating. Brendan Quealy of the Record-Eagle visited Silver Lake Recreation Area on Thursday to see an event sponsored by Citizens Liberating Michigan. Heather Cerone addressed the crowd and urged people to block her view. Quealy was shoved into a fence and punched by a man.

Because the pavilion was rented, Cerone claimed the event was private. The prosecutor explained that anyone can walk around the pavilion’s perimeter. Quealy claims he was doing his job: reporting the news accurately.

The contamination of 64 people and the death of five at an assisted living facility in Oregon has been traced back to an unvaccinated worker. Gateway Living in Springfield is reported to have 105 employees and 101 residents by The Register-Guard newspaper.

Staff and residents are not fully vaccinated. Only 63% are. An employee of Lane County Public Health who was not vaccinated started an outbreak while infected. The cases of breakthroughs are about 60%. Currently, they do not know if the people hospitalized were residents, employees, family members, or outsiders. Eight people hospitalized are all infected.

Las Vegas’s health system opened a clinic to treat patients suffering from long-term medical complications caused by COVID-19. The University Medical Center’s clinic will be the first of its kind in Nevada, and it will also enroll patients in clinical trials where new treatments can be tried; Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the illness has been causing long-term symptoms.

Symptoms of long-term lung and heart disease include pain and cognitive decline. On Wednesday, the Clark County School District Board will decide whether to allow the superintendent to enforce compulsory vaccinations against the COVID-19 virus. Like many government agencies, businesses, and other organizations have experienced, requiring the vaccination of COVID-19 is a responsible, commonsense step, said the Clark County school district. Student and employee safety remains our number one priority.