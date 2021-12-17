Latest Report: Are Old vaccines Eligible To Combat The New?

While news of Delta infections and hospitalizations are still circulating, the new strain has also started making headlines with the increasing number of cases. Recently, the giant vaccine maker Pfizer-BioNTech has announced the inefficiency of their doses in curbing Omicron infections although they are portrayed to be mild.

Are Old vaccines Eligible To Combat The New?

In the wake of this news, the vaccine makers have been striving to come forward with an Omicron-specific vaccine. But is Fauci saying otherwise?

Until recently, Pfizer/ BioNTech had declared that two shots of the vaccines are not enough to tackle the new Omicron. However, they have also said that they can of course deal with severe cases of hospitalizations and deaths. Hence, a third dose of the vaccine is needed to up the titer values of antibodies so that the vaccines can provide ample protection. And in the latest studies, they have reported that the booster will cause 25 times to jump in the total antibody count which is quite a big thing. Even Moderna has said the same about their doses.

On such grounds, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci has quite reassuringly declared that for now, omicron-specific vaccines are probably not necessary, since, the booster doses of both Moderna, as well as Pfizer-BioNTech, are said to enhance the immunity just needed to neutralize the omicron. He said that the two doses that saved so many lives earlier from severity are ready to act once more. It’s just that we need one extra shot. In the case of the previous strains, only two were enough, but to handle the new mutations we need three; that’s equivalent to the two older shots.

The Biden administration is overwhelmed and encouraged by the new find and has already ordered for the delivery of almost a million doses to save fellow citizens from Omicron infections. It is only waiting for the FDA to pass this for the emergency use authorization. It had planned for providing contingency to Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson&Johnson, lest a variant-specific vaccine is required for the future. But till now, Fauci’s verdict might omit this requirement.

Almost 30 states in the US have been found to contain patients infected with the new strain. According to data reported by the CDC, omicron constitutes about 3% of all new cases. However, all have been reported to be cases of mild infections. Health experts are opinionating that coronavirus is here to stay. But just like any other common disease of cough, cold or influenza, that needs vaccines to protect people, this too shall be enlisted as one of them. In fact news of a fourth shot is already there that might be required 12 months after the third shot, but that decision still needs time to develop depending on the present situation.

Of all the 200,000 cases that had been reported from South Africa, 80,000 are cases of the new transmissions. Studies suggest that both Moderna and Pfizer doses can give protection of about 70% against hospitalization and other severities, which is, however, 33% less than what the doses had contributed in the case of the other variants. But looking at the milder symptoms of the Omicron, in spite of a rapid rate of spread, these vaccines are supposed to serve the purpose.

Experts are hoping for a new year with brighter hopes and a promising 2022 in spite of the threats of Omicron and the increasing numbers. Health experts and infectious disease specialists are pushing people to get vaccinated fully and get the boosters with responsibility. There is uncertainty of the present situation but we also have the technology. We are getting to learn new facts every day. It is only if people use them sincerely and intelligently that we can hope for a good future.