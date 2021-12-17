Latest Report: The Combination Of Flu And Covid-19 In The US

With the onset of winters, there arises a huge question in front of public health experts and the medical fraternity to ramp up the health infrastructure. As it is a season of diseases, it may create an undesirable burden over the existing building of health infrastructure.

The Combination Of Flu And Covid-19 In The US

The existing medical complexities get burdened with the plethora of diseases, winter brings with it like the flu, influenza, etc.

Here we are living in an era of the pandemic which is yet not over and we have not yet realized when it would surprise us with a sudden surge in cases. There has been found a cloud of worries shadowed upon various health experts regarding the surge of patients marked with flu and delta variant. The entry of omicron, the most contagious strain of coronavirus, adds up to another level of challenge the world would witness. The combination of flu and Covid-19 would bring about a catastrophic impact on our immune system.

If you ask why there is a lot more concern hovering this year than it was a year ago, it would be because of the already fatigued American population.

There is a lacuna in the vaccination drive too which has not been able to cover the whole population; neither against the flu nor against Covid-19 which would eventually lead to a higher rate of mortality.

Several accumulations of wealth need to be utilized on the testing capacities of Covid-19 which is the only way to determine the climbing delta cases with the flu and influenza. This was very rightly pointed out by the Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), Lori Tremel Freeman.

It would be a kind of perfect storm that the medical fraternity would definitely like to avoid from overwhelming the healthcare system of the country.

The flu is likely to come back after seeming to vanish from vision last year, across the United States center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A danger of Flu

Over the remark dr Patel made, he urges to be vigilant over the influence as it is becoming really unpredictable in nature. Being invisible for a complete past eighteen months, across the whole nation neither in the south nor in the northern hemisphere after strict surveillance for influenza, it burst out with its appearance, quite significant in number.

841 people were reported to be admitted starting from the first week of December affected with influenza along with 496 new flu admissions the week before.

It is found to attack the young populace of ages between 5-24 usually but there has been a visible trend in the rise of flu virus detection among adults with the age of 25 and older as reported by CDC in its weekly flu report.

It was reported to have been detected among young adults and college students at the onset of flu season. This of course raises concerns when it grabs the youth in its web and seriously alarms a need for strict vigilance.

Glimpses of a probable winter wave

The delta surge has already grappled the nation, which is still on a rise of about 117000 cases on average with an increased percentage of hospitalizations and deaths reaching up to thousands. Rightly observed by dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious disease. Again the upsurge of omicron in South Africa and the UK has been scaring the world currently.

Finding of John Hopkins University

An everyday report of around 119888 new Covid cases accounting for about 50 percent rise than the previous month is being observed. Along with 1261 deaths each day with a 5 percent increase. Hospitalization surged to about 67,306 people per day on an average being 43 percent higher.

It is predicted for a winter wave to hit the United States this January with an upsurge in omicron cases significantly according to some of the modeling data present.

Various discussions, meetings, and planning are being framed to come at a solution to mitigate the public reaction to the pandemic. One of the models implies the double rate of transmissibility of omicron and how at a point of time in January we would be witnessing a different stage of recognizing Omicron which has already started showing its impacts in the United States surging from 0.4 percent to 2.9 percent cases around December 11.

A concern on ‘twindemic’

Dr. Christinia Johns, a pediatrician is raising eyebrows over an emerging ‘twindemic’ that is starting to take place. She urges the state to increase the testing which is the only way to detect whether you have influenza or Covids -19 where the maximum symptoms seem to overlap and often happen to mislead the judgments.