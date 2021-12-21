Latest Study: Is Malaria Drug Effective Against Covid 19 Virus?

Covid 19 virus which has now killed more than 5 million people seems far from over. Many people in October – November predicted that we are in the endemic stage and the virus would leave us soon. However, in mid-November a new variant – Omicron was discovered in South Africa which has now spread to more than 80 countries and also shows mild symptoms.

Is Malaria Drug Effective Against Covid 19 Virus?

Researchers are now trying to come up with new drugs to see how to curb the coronavirus. In such an attempt it was found that an antimalarial drug seems like a potential candidate.

The drug known as atovaquone is seen to stop the replication of the covid 19 virus and this was checked in the lab. Researchers stated that further clinical trials would be needed before drawing any conclusions from it. The lab test also showed that the drug is effective against the earlier strains of the virus and as well as against delta variants.

Many such tests are being done worldwide to see if any of the existing drugs provide protection against the virus. However, most of the time the early results look promising but later in the clinical trials such results are not gained. Molnupiravir which is an antiviral drug was earlier claimed to provide relief from the coronavirus, but when the researchers looked into it there were no such results.

The study of atovaquone was given out by a Danish scientist and it has been seen in the lab test that it curbs the coronavirus inside the human lung. Atovaquone has been used for the treatment of malaria since 1999 and the drug is also known as Malarone.

Dr. Willian Schaffner from the Vanderbilt University in Nashville stated that it is easy for the researchers and review committee if a drug that has been existing is effective against the virus. This saves them the time to test it against all age groups and cultures as this must have already been done. The only thing the review committee needs to see is if it really helps in stopping the virus.

This research began when the scientist heard that people in Canada who had taken Malarone are not showing many cases of covid. The first thing researchers checked was whether they are getting infected with the virus or not or if they have good natural immunity. Once both these were confirmed they went ahead and collected the samples to test them at the labs. Earlier in 2019, it was also found in the lab study that atovaquone is effective against the deadly Zika virus as well.

The drug makes sure that it stops the virus replication thereby helping the natural immunity to target them and eliminate them.

Clinical trials of this drug are already underway and 2 studies are being done simultaneously. The first was being conducted at Texas wherein they have reached phase 2 however no reports have been given out yet. Another study is being done in Denmark wherein the researchers who were on the lab study are conducting the on-ground clinical trials as well. Dr. Schaffner stated that clinical trial data along with lab data would open many doors and will help the peer committee make an informed decision about this drug.

Meanwhile, the latest variant – Omicron is now reaching all parts of the world. England has been the most affected with more than 20,000 cases and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now declared a level 4 medical emergency in the country, however, all the restaurants and public places are still open for the people.