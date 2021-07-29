COVID-19 is a respiratory disease. The symptoms usually include cough, cold, fever, lack of sense of taste and smell. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that COVID-19 can cause no symptoms at all, with a person feeling absolutely fine and still testing positive to causing severe symptoms and hospitalization. More than 4.1 million lives are lost due to coronavirus throughout the world.

Long-covid-19- Corneal Nerve Damage And Menstruation Problems

According to a study published in BMJ Open, coronavirus can affect other organs, despite a disease of respiration. The authors of the study estimate that one out of ten people develops long COVID-19, a situation where symptoms last for weeks or months, even after the person has tested negative for the virus.

Tight chest, breathlessness, palpitation, coughing, pain in joints and muscles and difficulty focusing are some of the symptoms of long-COVID-19. Additionally, a person may experience neurological symptoms like dizziness and numbness. Experts believe that the reason is the virus transmitting to a person’s nervous system directly.

Researchers estimate another possible reason being small nerve fiber damage. Studies reveal that nerve fiber damage to the cornea and neuropathy are closely linked. Researchers used a process known as corneal confocal microscopy. This shows nerve fiber damage and dendritic cells of the cornea. Previous studies linked diabetic neuropathy and multiple sclerosis to an increase in these cells.

Department of Medicine at Weill Cornell’s senior author, Dr. Rayaz A. Malik said that long-COVID-19’s neurological symptoms may not be appreciated. Malik said that at least 10% of patients develop long-COVID-19. They experience respiratory, neuropathic, and cardiovascular symptoms. Experts identify the need for a thorough objective test to examine never damage because the symptoms are not taken seriously.

The study admitted forty people who tested COVID-19 positive during the last 1-6 months. And 30 people acted as the control group. These 40 people had to fill up a questionnaire to report any symptoms that still remained after 4-12 weeks of testing negative. Common symptoms such as respiratory, gastrointestinal, nose, throat, ear, psychological and neurological were covered by this questionnaire. All of them underwent corneal confocal microscopy, which was then compared to the scans from both groups- ones recovered from the virus and the control group.

The results concluded that patients experiencing neurological symptoms after 4 weeks reported increased nerve fiber damage and increased dendritic cells than those of the control group. Experts found a strong association between results suggesting long COVID and corneal nerve fiber damage.

Dr. Malik stated that there was a need of conducting larger studies to confirm these findings which suggest a correlation between corneal nerve damage and long-COVID-19. Experts still need to conduct longitudinal research. Dr. Malik said that the results could be essential in categorizing long-COVID-19 as an individual illness and provide medical help to people going through it.

The only way to make the medical profession realize the emergency of the situation is to use a NICE questionnaire or rapid test.

Long-COVID-19 affects the menstrual cycle of women who contracted it. Most women are reporting irregular periods, usual blood clotting, or PMS. Women complain of not receiving any help in this matter when they sought help from doctors. Gynecologists do not yet believe in a relation between long-COVID-19 and menstruation. They suggest their patients go stress-free.

Dr. Fan says that stress causes menstruation problems and anyone undergoing chronic diseases or PTSD experiences a tremendous amount of stress.

Doctors usually feel helpless in this matter. People wish that more interest should be taken by medical professionals concerning long-COVID-19.

It remains scientifically unclear how long covid exists and damages people’s internals. Hopefully, medical science will soon find out the causes and preventive methods, and save people from further peril.