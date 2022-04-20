Loren Allred: Net Worth, Songs, Husband, Parents, Audition, Family!!!

Loren Allred seems to be an actress, performer, and songwriter from the United States. With the platinum level “Not More” from the musical score of The Greatest Showman, Allred earned her Billboard Top 100 debut.

She performs a duet of “Let Me Survive The Night ” on Micheal Bublé’s Love album, as well as with David Foster in his An Elegant Evening PBS performance special & album.

All You Need To Know About Loren Allred’s Net Worth, Husband, Parents, Family, Songs, Never Enough, The Voice

On September 24, 2021, she released ‘Late Bloomer’ her debut EP.

“Never Enough” was performed by her. She used the same song for her audition, and her presentation astounded the judges.

Who Is Loren Allred?

Loren Allred was born on September 7, 1989, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to her parents. Meghan, Karin, and Brennan are her three sisters, and she is the oldest. Brady R. Allred is a classical vocalist who has directed the Salt Lake Vocal Artists and the Pittsburgh Bach Choir for decades. Loren’s mother, on the other hand, is a professional singer with a soprano voice.

Quick Facts About Loren Allred

Loren landed a deal with IDJMG, a more than two-decade-old American music label, thanks to Ne-Yo. She auditioned for “The Voice” (American) season 3 in 2012 and was picked, but unfortunately, she was ousted during the playoffs. She became motivated for a while, but then she got back up and continued to work hard.

In 2018, the outstanding singer appeared in DJ Hartwell’s single “This Is Love” as a featured artist. Loren has appeared in songs such as “Single City,” “Ordinary Day,” & “Better This Way” as a guest star.

Age And Early Life Explored

Loren Allred was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the United States on September 7, 1989. She is also well-known for her appearances on Britain’s Talent Shows 2022 and other shows. She started her career by competing in Season 3 of The Voice, where she was chosen by coach Adam Levine.

Net Worth And Career

Allred chose to be a vocalist and studied musical theater at Weber State University before transferring to Berklee School of Music. She created a Youtube page and began uploading videos to it. After seeing one of the YouTube videos, famed musician Ne-Yo gave her a recording contract, and her career has taken off.

Interesting Facts About Loren Allred

Everybody in the audience, including the judges, stood up and applauded her when she finished singing.

The soundtrack to The Greatest Showman debuted at number one on the Billboard albums list in January 2018.

Conclusion

Loren Allred received an invite to participate in the recording group of an original cinema musical by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, a fairly unknown Broadway songwriting duo at the time.

She got cast as the vocal style of Rebecca Ferguson’s Clara Lind in the movie The Greatest Showman after working on early samples. Pasek & Paul won the Oscar and many Tony Awards for their film work La La La and the popular Stage show Dear Evan Hanson between then and the film’s premiere in late 2017.