Los Angeles County has recorded more than 200,000 Covid positive cases over the week, with an average of 45,000 cases every day, according to County Health Officials. With a surge in covid positive cases demand testing people who might have been exposed to covid increased as well.

Los Angels Free Pick-Up PCR Testing Kits Program

Responding to the record-breaking covid positive cases, Los Angeles County Health Officials announced a new pickup Covid-19 testing program. Health Officials announced that this new program helps them to expand their testing capacity as demand for tests increased across the country.

Under this program residents can pick up PCR testing kits from 13 designated locations, complete the test and return it to the designated location for processing results, according to the LA County Department of Health Services.

Test results will be notified through email after 24 – 48 hours of submission. This program is expected to take more than 6000 tests in a day. This initiative is a modified version of the At-Home Testing Program where locals can book a PCR testing kit online and get it delivered by FedEx within 3 to 4 days of booking.

However, the at-home testing program faced a backlog in the logistics of processing the kits. County Health Officials have now paused the At-Home Testing Program and updated it to Pick-up Testing Program.

The Director of Mobile Testing Operations announced a statement that along with thirteen functioning Pick up Test centers and At Home testing kits which are expected to be resumed this week, it would be possible to take more than 11,000 covid tests each day to the locals of LA.

Health Officers have requested the residents to get testing kits only if they suspect exposure to covid, test kits are only for immediate use, samples should be returned within 3 to 5 days after receiving the kit. As the test demand for test kits rose, officials warned people about fake at-home kits being sold online.

Designated Spots for Pick-Up Testing kits: