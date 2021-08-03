As day by day the surges in coronavirus’ delta variant in the US increase, experts see only one way through vaccination. Healthcare officials, medical experts, and Democrats have been encouraging vaccine-resistant people for months to get vaccinated. Hoping more people would get encouraged, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released data. According to it, less than 0.004% of people who took both COVID-19 vaccine doses contracted the virus and had to be hospitalized, and less than 0.001% died.

Louisiana, Missouri, And Arkansas Witness An Upsurge In Vaccination Rates

This data proved what the experts have been trying to explain for months- COVID-19 vaccines are indeed effective against the virus. Vaccines are the nation’s best way to get out of the pandemic safely. There were 6,587 breakthrough COVID-19 positive, 6,239 hospitalizations, and 1,263 deaths according to the reports of the CDC, as of late July. Most of these breakthrough cases were among 65 years or older adults.

The CDC is focused on finding out the reasons for fatalities and severe hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people. The agency said that this research will help them in identifying the patterns to what exactly causes breakthrough cases among vaccinated people. According to the CDC, nothing unexpected has been discovered.

The most recent study found that the delta variant produced identical viral load in both, vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Although, it is unlikely that the vaccinated people will catch the virus as easily as those who are unvaccinated. But those who catch, even being vaccinated, have a similar capacity of spreading the virus.

This study concerned the officials even further which made them amend the mask policy, suggesting that fully vaccinated people too should mask up indoors when surrounded by unvaccinated people or in areas with high COVID-19 cases. For the unvaccinated, the guidance remains the same- mask up and maintain social distancing.

The officials have although clear that even if the vaccinated people are still at risk of contracting the virus, it is highly unlikely that they will get severely ill with a need to get hospitalized. Various political leaders among the states are reporting that the majority of the hospitalizations and deaths fueled by the delta variant are among unvaccinated people. The delta variant is the most contagious variant so far, and health officials have warned that all those who are not yet vaccinated are highly likely to catch it.

There is still a ray of hope in this dark chaos. It looks like the hard work of experts and scientists paid off. The country is witnessing a steady rise in the vaccination rate for the past three weeks. The increase has been sharper in the states that lag the most, according to the data provided by CDC and analyzed by CNN. In the span of a week, the vaccination rate has seen a 26% hike, the figures touching 652,084.

The southern state of Alabama has seen a double rise in vaccination rate than three weeks ago. It has the record of lowest vaccination rate in the US; only 34% of people are fully vaccinated. Arkansas had a low rate of just 36% of people fully vaccinated and is now seeing an upsurge in cases. Louisiana, which had the most cases per capita in the entire US, is witnessing the vaccination rate as high as 111% than it was three weeks ago. The hardest-hit state, Missouri’s vaccination rate has increased up to 87% higher than what it was twenty days ago.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates around 57.7% of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and around 49.5% of the total population is fully vaccinated.