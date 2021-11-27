In an attempt to raise vaccination rates in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards’ administration has spent $27 million and counting on incentive programs, community door-knocking, and advertising. The objective is to persuade them to take the shot. Every week, the federal government funds the Louisiana Department of Health’s vaccine outreach costs.

According to the business, an estimated $2 million a month is being spent on paid advertising alone, which began the project in November 2020.

Louisiana Has Already Spent $27 Million On Immunization Outreach Efforts

Direct mail, billboards, and a hotline devoted to addressing vaccine-related questions have all been utilized by the state to attempt to minimize apprehension about vaccinating children. Local organizations have been funded to make phone calls, attend community events, and walk the streets to spread the word about the vaccine’s benefits.

Vaccine doses have been transported to churches and community events by “strike teams” with the aim of stimulating participation via free food, live entertainment, and other activities for children and families in order to make vaccination doses more accessible. More than 30,000 people got a $100 Visa credit card in return for being vaccinated in the previous year under the state’s “Shot for $100” initiative. We may be able to prolong the present expiration date of the cash card system.

Organizers want to entice parents and their children to participate in the photos by offering holiday-themed, family-friendly activities. Meeting people where they are, hearing their worries, and guiding with empathy while simultaneously delivering knowledge has always been the goal of this strategy.

According to Aly Neel, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, “the COVID environment is continually developing, which is why you’ve seen us continue to learn, grow, and innovate.” The Department of Health and Human Services gave a breakdown of the $27 million spent on immunization outreach through mid-November in response to a request from the Associated Press.

The agency’s “Bring Back Louisiana” campaign accounted for $9.6 million, or more than one-third of the total expenditure on advertising. About $3 million has been spent on government contracts with community organizations to carry out outreach operations on behalf of the government.

In comparison, more than $7.5 million has been spent on monetary incentive programs. A total of $2 million has been invested so far to allow users of the Los Angeles Wallet digital app to declare their immunization status. In spite of extensive outreach efforts, Louisiana is still one of the six states with the lowest immunization rates in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 2.2 million individuals in the state of Louisiana have been thoroughly vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus infection, according to data from the state’s Department of Health and Hospitals. As the number of persons getting vaccinated very slightly rises each week, the unvaccinated’s resistance to the vaccines seems to be increasing.

The fact that so many people were vaccinated in less than a year “is considerable development,” according to Neel, was noted. Despite this, they are aware that this is not sufficient. A substantial number of extra Louisianans must get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and our state against a future epidemic.