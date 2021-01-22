Lunalis Extreme Face Oil by Lunalis cosmetics is perfectly natural and organic cosmetic oil for glowing natural skin.

This oil stems from a line of skincare products that allow women to embrace enhanced beauty, by hydrating and nourishing the skin.

Lunalis Extreme Face Oil Reviews- A Quick-Fix Solution To Reverse The Natural Aging Process!

Lunalis Extreme Face Oil blends nature’s simplicity and science to create a luxurious product just for you for soft and supple, and glowing skin.

With nature’s best qualities and finest ingredients, this face oil takes care of you, just as nature would. Here is Lunalis Extreme Face Oil review to highlight something unique and something new.

Product Name Lunalis Extreme Face Oil Main benefits Helps to prevent the loss of moisture and retains the softness of the skin. Ingredients Prickly pear seed oil, Pomegranate seed oil, Jojoba oil, 24k gold flakes, etc… Category Skincare Administration Route Apply a light layer of oil on the face. Dosage Use it twice a day Result Within 30 days of usage Price $79.00/bottle Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

What is Lunalis Extreme Face Oil?

Lunalis Extreme Face Oil is a nature-driven, plant-powered, supremely regenerative, skincare product. The key ingredients required in the formulation of Lunalis Extreme Face Oil have all been sourced from women-empowered farms in Morocco.

However, since this is only half the battle in creating a luxury product, Lunalis works closely with US-centric labs to clinically test ingredient efficacy and ensure that each product successfully delivers powerful, lasting results.

Lunalis Cosmetics was founded by sisters Laila Quiroga and Najat Benyahia. Their product, Lunalis Extreme face oil, blends earth’s most exotic yet result-producing extractions into creations that exude dreamy elegance and impart an elevated, ethereal beauty.

Lunalis Extreme Face Oil is a combination of prickly pear seed oil, pomegranate seed oil, jojoba oil, and 24k gold flakes.

Its quality makes for a no-shine facial oil, which does not affect the way you wear your make-up throughout the day.

Ingredients of Lunalis Extreme Face Oil

Prickly pear seed oil

Pomegranate seed oil

Jojoba oil

24k gold flakes

Prickly pear seed oil

Rich in vitamins e and k, zinc and linoleic acid, prickly pear seed oil serves as a skin protective factor against UV-damage and free radical formation. It helps significantly reduce the chances of inflammation and stimulates the growth of new cells, which help fortify the elasticity of our skin.

It also has moisturizing properties, which help heal and soften dry, mature skin. In fact, it is one of the most expensive beauty oils in the world, with approximately one ton of the fruit being used to produce just a litre of its oil.

Pomegranate seed oil

Pomegranate seed oil is known for its high antioxidant factor, which serves as a strong anti-ager. It reduces the signs of aging, such as fine lines, loose skin, and wrinkles.

It also prevents moisture loss and promotes new skin cells’ regeneration, which helps retain a fresh and youthful complexion.

Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil is gentle, non-allergenic and not skin type-specific. This makes it incredibly suitable for all skin types, be it acne-prone, dry, normal, sensitive, oily, mature or combination skin.

Rich in vitamins a and e, jojoba oil is loaded with antioxidants, essential fatty acids that play an indispensable role in enriching and repairing skin cells, and sterols to reduce inflammation.

Upon application, since it is rapidly and relatively easily absorbed into the skin, it leaves the skin feeling soft, smooth and deeply hydrated.

24k gold flakes

As an instant skin brightener, the 24k gold flakes have the potential to transform even the dullest of complexions, leaving the skin radiant with a prismatic lustre.

They are also known for their anti-inflammatory properties. When used, the gold flakes dissolve onto your skin’s surface to reflect light, which helps protect against fine lines and hyperpigmentation.

What benefits can you expect?

It prevents the loss of moisture, retains the softness of skin, and inhibits the clogging of pores

It is naturally rich in antioxidants and replenishing essential fatty acids

Fortifies skin elasticity, improves skin suppleness and reduces the free radical formation

Boosts skin luminosity, dewiness and radiance

Is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic

Lunalis Extreme Face Oil is cruelty-free and does not contain added substances like parabens, petrolatum or mineral oil, or any synthetic colour, synthetic fragrance, or paraffin.

Side effects, dosage and how to use Lunalis Extreme Face Oil?

Lunalis Extreme Face Oil comes with an easy-to-use squeeze dropper for easy application. For best results, you are supposed to use it twice a day.

It is recommended that you apply a light layer of oil on the face, to begin with. Squeeze and immerse the dropper provided into the bottle of face oil. The oil will move up the dropper once you release it.

You can then take the oil into the palm of your hand. Use your index finger to apply the oil on your face. Massage the same into your skin to help with easy penetration.

Use your fingers in a circular, deep and stimulating motion to gently massage your face. It even serves as a perfect primer for a smooth and easy make-up application.

Since lunatic extreme face oil is a plant-based, all-natural product specifically designed for all skin types, there are minimal Lunalis Extreme Face Oil side effects.

Is Lunalis Extreme Face Oil a magic oil?

Lunalis Extreme Face Oil is not magic oil. Each ingredient has been handpicked from locally grown farms, clinically tested and carefully processed to create the perfect formulation.

It may not be magical oil, but its benefits are truly incredible. Lunalis extreme face oil is truly a blessing in disguise. Lunalis Gold Extreme Face Oil reviews also confirm the same.

How long will it take to see results?

Lunalis Extreme Face Oil comes with a thirty-day, 100% money-back guarantee. Therefore, it not only promises but also guarantees visible results within thirty days.

However, it is essential to remember that Lunalis Extreme Face Oil is not a quick-fix solution or overnight formula to reverse the natural aging process.

Every new skincare product is a package of hope, but patience is a virtue, which applies to lunalis extreme face oil. Ideally, the regeneration period for skin cells lasts 28 days.

This means that almost all products require at least one month of use before you can see visible results. This means that progress is inevitable if you stay committed and adopt lunalis extreme face oil’s best practices.

How long is the result expected to stay?

As said in Lunalis Extreme Face Oil reviews, Lunalis Extreme Face Oil provides tangible and long-lasting results. Unlike synthetic skincare products, which come with the risk of short-term and long-term side effects over a continued period of application, Lunalis Extreme face oil is 100% organic.

Everything that you apply on your face comes straight from the heart of nature and has been tested to achieve maximum efficacy.

So, let’s do the math. If you are likely to discover significant changes and visible results within thirty days of usage, the probability of sustained results is certain.

Price and where to get Lunalis Extreme Face Oil ?

Lunalis Extreme Face Oil is currently being offered as three attractive, money-savings, value packages only for a limited time offer on the official website.

It is a one-time payment, and there are no hidden charges or subscription fees whatsoever.

Lunalis Extreme Face Oil prices are as follows:

Basic deal: One bottle at the rate of $79/bottle , inclusive of free shipping. As part of this deal, you save $16.

One bottle at the rate of , inclusive of free shipping. As part of this deal, you save $16. Most popular deal: Three bottles at the rate of $60/bottle , inclusive of free shipping. As part of this deal, you save $57.

Three bottles at the rate of , inclusive of free shipping. As part of this deal, you save $57. Best value deal: Six bottles at the rate of $49/bottle, inclusive of free shipping. As part of this deal, you save $180.

Your order will be shipped directly through the USPS postal courier service. The expected delivery time for residents of the US and Canada is 2-4 business days.

If you are not satisfied with the results you got from using lunalis extreme face oil and are disappointed with your experience, a 100% money-back guarantee backs your purchase.

The official website of Lunalis Extreme Face Oil also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. That is a full refund for you within 30 days of purchase, no questions asked. You can make use of this offer if you do not like Lunalis Extreme Face Oil for any reason. Just make sure that you purchase Lunalis Extreme Face Oil from its official website to take advantage of this risk-free, full refund policy.

Lunalis Extreme Face Oil reviews – Final Verdict

Skincare has predominantly been associated either with talks of complicated medical terminologies or multi-step skincare regimes.

We have even witnessed the emergence and rising popularity of sheet masks and do-it-yourself creations. Lunalis extreme face oil is an empowering step in this direction.

This completely natural product has no side effects and enriches your skin to keep it glowing and supple.