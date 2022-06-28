Machine Gun Kelly Talks About Mental Health Struggles!

In “Life in Pink,” Machine Gun Kelly’s brand-new Hulu documentary, he talks about a recent, significant mental health episode.

According to the official Hulu website, “Life in Pink” provides an “in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows” the platinum-selling rap singer has experienced while “seeking music’s top spot.”

In the movie, Kelly (real name Colson Baker) discusses in graphic detail the impact his father’s passing had on his mental health at one point.

The singer of “my ex’s best friend” revealed that his father passed away on the same day that his fourth album, “Hotel Diablo,” was released in July 2019.

“I took a plane to my father’s place and threw everything out. I had this very bizarre conversation with this neighbor, and he told me all these things that I didn’t want to hear,” Kelly recalled. Because he was unable to put that behind him, it (made) him even more distressed. It got really, really, really dark and he wouldn’t leave his room.”

Kelly claimed that his internal dispute resulted in a controversial chat with his then-girlfriend and future wife Megan Fox.

Megan then had traveled to Bulgaria to film a movie, and he suddenly developed a completely irrational paranoia.

Kelly remarked, “As if, I was nervous that someone was going to come and kill me. “I always went to bed with a shotgun beside my bed, and one day I just (expletive) snapped.” I called Megan and said, “You aren’t here for me,” when I called. I’m in my room, freaking out on her, and I put the shotgun barrel in my mouth while shrieking on the phone and screaming. When I try to cock the shotgun, the shell just jams as the bullet rises. Megan is practically silent.

The stressful event, along with chats he had with Fox and his 12-year-old daughter Casie, the musician, 32, claimed, served as a wake-up call for him “to this time truly quit using narcotics. I was simultaneously approached by (Fox and Casie) who both said, “I want to be able to see in your eyes. I don’t want to communicate with you anymore via a veil. I want to see you as my father and as my future husband,” she said “Kelly remembered.

Kelly has already spoken publicly about his history of drug usage. He said that treatment helped him work through the “intense” conflict between his artistic ego Machine Gun Kelly and his personal identity in a 2020 Interview magazine interview with Dave Franco.

“My drug of choice is happiness and devotion to the work, not a commitment to a vice that I felt produced the art,” Kelly said to Franco at the time.

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), sometimes known as Colson Baker (born April 22, 1990), is an American rapper, singer, musician, and actor. He is renowned for his compositional fusion of modern hip hop and rock.

He released Lace-Up, his debut studio album, in 2020, which featured his breakthrough single “Wild Boy” and reached number four on the US Billboard 200. Similar financial success was experienced by his second and third albums, General Admission and Bloom; the latter featured the single “Bad Things” with Camila Cabello, which peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

