Mair Mulroney’s Biography, Age, Wiki, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Career, And Family

Mair Mulroney, also known as ThatGirlMair, is an award-winning actress, musician, composer, singer, and songwriter from the United States.

Top Things To Know About Mair Mulroney’s Age, Height, Career, Net Worth

She is a composer and best known for her roles in music videos for artists like Katy Perry and Missy Elliott. Mair Mulroney is famous for her outstanding performance in the film “Unchained,” which will be released in 2021.

On June 7th, 1989, Mair Mulroney was born in Washington, D.C., United States. Her forefathers are from Ireland, England, Germany, the Netherlands, and Czechoslovakia. She did all her education in Vienna, a Virginia suburb of Washington, D. C.

After that, she focused on her dream of acting, and she made it to the entertainment industry. Her height is about 173 meters and she possesses green-colored eyes with blonde hair.

She has done many vocals and compositions for many advertisements. She signed a contract with “Warner Music Group” while she was in high school. Mair is known for her acting in music videos for singers like Katy Perry” and “Missy Elliott,” and others.

Mair has amassed significant wealth due to her acting and singing careers. Mair’s net worth is believed to be over $1 million as of 2021, with acting, songwriting, modeling, promotions, contracts, and social media posts serving as her primary sources of revenue.

Mair Mulroney is around 33 years old, according to a recent survey. She did her schooling at James Madison High School and further studied at Randolph Macon Military Academy in Vienna, Washington, D.C.

Mair Mulroney's voice has been called "honest," "playful," "sensational, melodious," and "emotionally strong." She's a vocalist and composer who's most recognized for her roles in music videos for musicians like "Katy Perry."

She even got the opportunity and signed a contract deal with Warner Music Group when she was studying in high school. Her current song is available on apps like iTunes, Spotify, and other streaming platforms like YouTube.

The “ThatGirl did Daft” EP, which Mair collaborated on with musical partner Marc Solomon, is an experimental Daft Punk remix project.

Robbie Law, whose profession is a writer and producer, is Mair Mulroney’s husband. They always post photos on their social media profiles like on Instagram.

She is one of the renowned singers and is known for her powerful progressive pop. Besides being a singer she is also one of the top composers and is known for her sensational and playful melody.

Moreover, she is well-known for uploading her recent pictures with amazing inspirational captions which not only inspires her fans but also helps them to use such quotes in their daily lives.

Mair Mulroney is a well-known actor, and she also won many awards for her acting and singing, modeling, and songwriting.

She earns around $1 million a year. She is famous among people for her practical acting skills. She married a writer named Robbie Law.