Government’s Mandate On Vaccines, Republicans Are Able To Energize

A focus on vaccine mandates, enforced by the Biden administration, is helping Republicans reenergize their base while also appealing to those outside of it who are worried about the fragile economic recovery.

Republicans are protecting the freedom of a minority of Americans to stay unvaccinated despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, despite the fact that more than 70% of adults in the United States are currently fully vaccinated. For this reason, opposition to federal mandates has arisen as an important talking point for numerous potential presidential contenders in 2024, who say that government power under Biden has no limitations and must be curbed.

Covid-19 has been a target for Republicans, but their message has spread beyond them because they believe that the limits would lead to job losses, economic disruptions, and serious labor shortfalls. Republican candidates in Virginia and New Jersey won big, prompting some to wonder if their opposition to overreaching mandates will carry over into their campaigns next year to take back control of Congress and the Senate. However, it appears that this is not the case.

No mass firings have occurred due to vaccine mandates so far, but Republican lawmakers still imagine what could happen when the restrictions take effect in the next few months.

Legislators from the Republican Party have argued that immunization regulations impinge on individual liberty and constitutional rights. While warning of possible staffing problems and limiting health care services, they are also appealing to the significant number of voters who remain concerned about the economy’s recovery. Additional ripple effects could be developed if workers lose their jobs.

For businesses with more than 100 employees and some healthcare workers and government contract employees, the administration’s regulations apply. Instead of being given the vaccination, workers would be able to submit to weekly testing as mandated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

17 million workers in Medicare and Medicaid-funded healthcare institutions would be forced to get vaccinated without the option of testing negative for the vaccine, under a new law. A total of about 100 million Americans will be affected by the two new laws, which go into force on January 4.

At least six political strategists from both parties who spoke with The Hill this week say that the GOP’s opposition to Biden’s administration’s vaccine requirements will largely play out in the primaries early next year unless the country experiences a significant exodus of health care workers early next year.

Republican attacks on Democratic candidates for governor next year are already focusing on this issue, which is already a political liability for them. Republican-leaning voters in 2018 helped elect Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly of Kansas, who recently tried to distance herself from the Biden administration’s vaccine rules by issuing a statement saying she appreciated the administration’s desire to keep people safe but that she did not believe the directive was correct or most effective for Kansas.