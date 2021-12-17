With the onset of Omicron, vaccination requirements have been made mandatory for all NFL (National Football League) staff which includes physicians attending the players, managers for the team, support staff, and other personnel as well.

Mandatory Vaccine Requirement For All NFL Authorities

The deadline for the same has been given as Dec 27 by the committee. This decision comes after a number of NFL players got sick due to the virus and had to be hospitalized. People who are eligible for booster shots among these staff should also get it before 27th December.

As many as 25 active players have been brought down by the virus and 11 players who are as substitutes have also been infected by the virus. This has caused a lot of chaos in the league as to what more precautions are to be taken for the players and the team against the virus. The vaccine mandate does not cover the players as this needs to be discussed with the players association first.

Fans who come to watch are not also checked at the gate which is another great concern which the administration needs to address. When asked about this the administration stated that it would take too long for the security teams to check every fan coming in to watch the game. Most of the games are fully packed which means about 20,000 people on average and checking all of them before entering is a time-consuming task.

The US has now more cases of Omicron and is already in 37 states. Omicron now accounts for 4% of all the covid cases in the US. Even though the symptoms are mild people have to be self-aware and protect themselves. Omicron is known to have a much faster transmissibility rate as compared to delta, so if the variant becomes dangerous it could affect a large number of people in a short span of time. It is being said that if delta variant takes a month to infect a number of people then Omicron could do the same in just a week’s time. If there is even one fan who came in to watch the game with the virus then it could affect a lot of people there.

At the stadium, there is very little social distancing as there is not much space and it has been observed that most people do not follow mask requirements as well once they are watching the game. Officials have been asked to post security guards at certain areas and these people can ask the fans to put up their masks while watching the game.

Addressing these concerns health care officials stated that people should only go to watch the game if they are fully vaccinated along with booster shots. This won’t only save their life but also the life of people and family members around them.

The UK is currently seeing the worst case of Omicron as more than 20% of all covid cases are now of this new variant. Earlier this week UK health authorities also reported a death due to Omicron, the person who died was an unvaccinated person as per the reports.

Many of the players responded that they have taken the vaccines and some are awaiting their booster shot dates as well. Players stated that they know the importance of getting vaccinated and have also urged their fans to get their doses so that everyone can be in a safe environment.

The stadium authorities have stated that they are now sanitizing the seats and waiting area after every game so that fans can come to a safe environment and watch the game.