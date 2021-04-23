Manifestation At First Sight: Magic Sri Yantra Orgonite Chakra Pendant is a practical combination of an ancient sacred geometric symbol from the East and a forgotten radical invention from the West. Created by Alexander Wilson, it unifies the Sri Yantra Geometric pattern found in sacred scripts and temples, with the Orgone Accumulator, invented by Wilhelm Reich in the 1930s. Together, they help transform your life with the power of manifestation and by blocking the constant bombardment of negative energy around you. This Manifestation At First Sight review will tell you everything you need to know about this unique pendant including its features, how it works, how much it costs, and where you can get your hands on it.

Manifestation At First Sight Reviews – A Unique Pendant To Bring Positive Energy!

Everyone wants the life that they desire and go to extreme lengths to make their life better. But if complicated meditation techniques, reading self-help books, rigorous workout routines, spending hundreds of dollars on therapists and medications don’t seem to have an effect on you, the Magic Sri Yantra Orgonite Chakra Pendant might be the easy solution you have been looking for.

Scroll down this Manifestation At First Sight review to learn how the Magic Sri Yantra Orgonite Chakra Pendant can help you achieve all that you desire and always keep you in a positive frame of mind.

Product Name Manifestation At First Sight Main Benefits Helps clear your mind and increase your focus and confidence. Specification Pendant Category Manifestation Price $57.00 Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click here

What Is Manifestation At First Sight?

Manifestation At First Sight: Magic Sri Yantra Orgonite Chakra Pendant is a practical combination of an ancient sacred geometric symbol from the East, the Sri Yantra, and an interpretation of the forgotten radical invention from the West, the Orgone Accumulator, invented by Wilhelm Reich in the 1930s.

This unique pendant was created by Alexander Wilson after a chance meeting he had with a monk. Together, the Sri Yantra and the Orgone Gem Pendant work in perfect synergy to bring abundance, wealth, happiness, positivity, and prosperity.

It also works as an armor that protects you from the constant negative energy that surrounds you.

Who Created Manifestation At First Sight?

The Magic Sri Yantra Orgonite Chakra Pendant was created by Alexander Wilson by combining the Sri Yantra he received from a monk, with Orgone healing gems.

Alexander was someone who was struggling with his life because of this hurtful and traumatic past. He suffered from panic attacks and felt like a failure in everything he did.

He was at the brink of losing his job when he serendipitously came across the Sri Yantra in a temple and learned about its significance from a month he met there.

The metal clarity and calmness he received from meditating on the Sri Yantra helped him practically combine it with Orgonite Healing Gems to create the Magic Sri Yantra Orgonite Chakra Pendant.

What are Manifestation At First Sight features?

The Magic Sri Yantra Orgonite Chakra Pendant features two parts:

The first part is the Sri Yantra, a sacred geometrical symbol from the East. The Sri Yantra is made of nine interlocking triangles that radiate outwards from the centre, also known as the Bindu.

Of the nine triangles in Sri Yantra, four, point upwards representing the masculine, while five, point downwards representing the feminine.

The Bindu is considered to be the meeting place between the physical world and the spiritual world or the unmanifest source. This means the central point has the ability to connect the material world with the spiritual world.

The second part is the Orgone Healing Gem Pendant. It is a re-interpretation of the radical invention that was discovered in the 1930s by Wilhelm Reich called the Orgone Accumulator.

The Orgone Healing Gem Pendant is a unique combination of powerful gemstones that have the ability to heal and unblock chakras, the various focal points used in a variety of ancient meditation practices. These gemstones are:

Red Jasper: This gemstone unblocks the Base Chakra thereby increasing emotional stamina, emotional protection, self-trust, self-confidence, courage, and balance, allowing you to remain grounded and calm in any situation you find yourself in.

This gemstone unblocks the Base Chakra thereby increasing emotional stamina, emotional protection, self-trust, self-confidence, courage, and balance, allowing you to remain grounded and calm in any situation you find yourself in. Carnelian: This gemstone unblocks the Sacral Chakra thereby helping restore vitality and also motivate and stimulate creativity, allowing you to face head-on any problems or challenges that come your way

This gemstone unblocks the Sacral Chakra thereby helping restore vitality and also motivate and stimulate creativity, allowing you to face head-on any problems or challenges that come your way Tiger Eye: This gemstone unblocks Solar Plexus Chakra, thereby giving mental clarity and helping see situations objectively. It also stabilizes emotions, allowing you to see opportunities no one else can see and find new chances of manifesting abundance and wealth.

This gemstone unblocks Solar Plexus Chakra, thereby giving mental clarity and helping see situations objectively. It also stabilizes emotions, allowing you to see opportunities no one else can see and find new chances of manifesting abundance and wealth. Green Aventurine: This gemstone unblocks the Third Eye Chakra thereby neutralizing all sorts of dangerous electromagnetic pollution coming from 5G towers, cell phones, wireless routers, laptops, and computers. It also settles nausea and helps dissolve negative thoughts and emotions.

This gemstone unblocks the Third Eye Chakra thereby neutralizing all sorts of dangerous electromagnetic pollution coming from 5G towers, cell phones, wireless routers, laptops, and computers. It also settles nausea and helps dissolve negative thoughts and emotions. Turquoise: This gemstone unblocks the Heart Chakra thereby protecting against outside influences and pollutants in the atmosphere. It promotes clarity of mind that can eventually lead to self-realization. It also helps in the absorption of nutrients allowing you to enjoy vibrant health for the rest of your life.

This gemstone unblocks the Heart Chakra thereby protecting against outside influences and pollutants in the atmosphere. It promotes clarity of mind that can eventually lead to self-realization. It also helps in the absorption of nutrients allowing you to enjoy vibrant health for the rest of your life. Lapis: This gemstone unblocks the Throat Chakra thereby releasing stress and bringing deep peace. It also helps you to become more assertive and self-confident, helping you to speak your mind and remove any doubts.

This gemstone unblocks the Throat Chakra thereby releasing stress and bringing deep peace. It also helps you to become more assertive and self-confident, helping you to speak your mind and remove any doubts. Amethyst: This gemstone unblocks the Crown Chakra thereby activating spiritual awareness and raising your intuition allowing you to get insights and ideas for new opportunities. It allows you to find creative ways to solve all your challenges and problems easily.

When combined the two parts, the Sri Yantra and the Orgone Gem Pendant work in perfect synergy. The Sri Yantra works to bring positivity, wealth, abundance, joy, happiness and prosperity while the Orgone Chakra works like an unbreakable armour that protects positive energy and prosperity from the constant bombardment of harmful negative energy. The Sri Yantra And The Orgonite are like a match made In heaven

How does Manifestation At First Sight work?

Sri Yantra is an ancient sacred geometric pattern. Sri means ‘wealth’ and Yantra means ‘Instrument’. It is considered to be a tool for materialistic and spiritual manifestation.

This means that meditating and putting your focus on the central point of this Sacred Symbol helps open your mind and body to the spiritual world and tap into its infinite resources.

By simply wearing Magic Sri Yantra Orgonite Chakra Pendant you’ll instantly experience inner peace and calmness. It helps clear your mind and increase your focus and confidence.

You can tap into the unlimited abundance of the spiritual realm at a moment’s notice allowing you to manifest happiness, health, and abundance.

According to the official website, the Orgone Accumulator had the ability to neutralize the negative energy of anyone who sat inside it.

It transformed the negative energy into pure, clear energy that made you feel calm and relaxed. It had successfully removed the stress and trauma of so many people and cured so many stress-related illnesses.

“Orgone” energy is also referred to as the “Prana” energy. It is the high energy vibrations within you that flow freely when your chakras are free from blockages.

The unique combination of powerful gemstones that form the Orgone Healing Gem Pendant works to heal and unblock chakras allowing the orgone energy to flow freely through you. Based on various Manifestation At First Sight reviews, the Orgone transforms all the negative energy directed towards you into pure clean energy.

How is Manifestation At First Sight useful?

The Sri Yantra Orgonite Chakra Pendant benefits are manifold. They include:

Increasing your focus and alertness: This helps you to tap into the unlimited abundance of the universe to help you manifest all your goals and desires easier than ever before.

This helps you to tap into the unlimited abundance of the universe to help you manifest all your goals and desires easier than ever before. Gaining the mental clarity to see new opportunities: This allows you to dramatically increase your wealth and better your life by giant strides.

This allows you to dramatically increase your wealth and better your life by giant strides. Experiencing inner peace and calmness: The pendant will make you feel like the dark clouds above your head have cleared, and also make you feel lighter.

The pendant will make you feel like the dark clouds above your head have cleared, and also make you feel lighter. Increasing your self-confidence in meeting new people: This allows you to make quality friendships, and also find your true soulmate who will add meaning to your life.

This allows you to make quality friendships, and also find your true soulmate who will add meaning to your life. Vibrant mental and physical health: This allows you to live a proactive life that’s full of adventure and fun.

How much does Manifestation At First Sight cost?

For what it is worth, I believe the creator of the Manifestation At First Sight program could charge you as much as $200 and it would still be a bargain. But the creator’s aim is not to make money but to help as many people who need to get rid of the negatives from their lives.

That is why you can now get the Magic Sri Yantra Orgonite Chakra Pendant for just $57. According to the official website, this is a limited period offer and you will need to act quickly if you need to benefit from it.

The difficulty and time that goes into making the pendant and the constant threat from powerful people due to the use of Oregon mean that the availability might be affected.

Where to get it?

The only place to get the original Magic Sri Yantra Orgonite Chakra Pendant is the official product website. From my experience using the website, I can tell you that it is completely safe and secure and is quite easy to navigate.

Once you click the button to order your pendant you will be then taken to the 256-bit encrypted checkout page where you can enter your details and make the payment.

Once the payment is confirmed, the Magic Sri Yantra Orgonite Chakra Pendant will arrive at your doorstep within a few days.

[Note: Be aware that fake websites are trying to sell fraudulent pendants with the same name and likeness. 95% of them are created with fake crystals that are actually coloured rocks or even plastics. For the untrained eye, it could be hard to spot the difference. So make sure you purchase the pendant only from the official website. It is the only place where you can avail of the refund if you are not satisfied with the product. You can use the link to the official website that I have shared with this Manifestation At First Sight review, just to be sure.]

Manifestation At First Sight Bonus

With each purchase of the Magic Sri Yantra Orgonite Chakra Pendant, you are entitled to receive these exclusive BONUSES completely free of cost. These include two Digital Audio Tracks and a Quick Start Guide, originally worth up to $120.

Here are the Magic Sri Yantra Orgonite Chakra Pendant bonuses:

Bonus 1: “Amplify Your Manifestation Power Ceremony” audio track ( Worth $37)

This ceremony audio track will help reconnect and raise the vibrations in your body to attract abundance. Using this audio track during meditation will help you tap into the creative energy of the universe.

It will help you amplify the manifestation power of your body to prepare it to receive abundance.

Bonus 2: “Energy Purification Ceremony” audio track (Worth $37)

This ceremony audio track will help clear the overwhelming negative emotions surrounding success and opportunities. Using this audio track during meditation will help purify your body of all negativity and make it ready and open to and receive success by focusing on the divine light within you.

Bonus 3: “Sri Yantra Quick Start Guide” (Worth $47)

This bonus quick start guide will help you use the healing gemstones to heal all the blocked chakras and let the prana energy flow freely through you. This will benefit even those who aren’t aware of the importance of chakras and how they work.

Manifestation At First Sight reviews – Final Verdict

As said in Manifestation At First Sight review, The Magic Sri Yantra Orgonite Chakra Pendant offers to help you manifest happiness, health, and abundance and block the constant bombardment of negative energy around you. I can tell you from personal experience, that it has helped turn my life around.

But don’t just trust me, hundreds of other users also seem to have found a way to manifest a life they have wanted to live with the help of the Magic Sri Yantra Orgonite Chakra Pendant.

Besides, there are zero risks as you are covered by a 60-day, no-questions-asked, 100% money-back guarantee if you feel that it is not for you. So, at just $57 it is surely worth a shot.