From the United States comes singer/songwriter/actor/record producer Mariah Carey. Because of her five-octave vocal range, melismatic singing style, and distinctive usage of the whistle register, she is referred to as the “Queen of Christmas” and “Songbird Supreme.” Carey shot to stardom in 1990 with the release of her debut studio album of the same name. From “Vision of Love” to “Emotions,” she was the first artist to have her first five Billboard Hot 100 number one singles.

Read To Know Mariah Carey’s Net Worth, Age, Birthday, Parents, Boyfriend, Kids, Twins, Songs!!

Carey has sold over 220 million albums worldwide, making him one of the biggest names in music. Nineteen of her songs have topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. One-hit wonder: She has the number-one singles of any female solo artist or songwriter or producer According to Billboard, she was voted “The Greatest Female Artist of All Time” based on her album and single chart performances in 2019.

She has won 15 Billboard Music Awards and 10 American Music Awards over the course of her career. Carey has five Grammys to her name and 19 World Music Awards. To this day, numerous R&B artists look up to her as an inspiration and a pioneer in the promotion of hip-hop music.

Mariah Carey’s Net Worth

Mariah Carey is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and businesswoman. Mariah Carey is worth an estimated $320 million. One of the best-selling musicians of all time, Mariah Carey has sold more than 200 million records worldwide.

Date Of Birth March 27, 1969 Birth Place Huntington, New York, U.S. Net Worth $320 million Profession American singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and businesswoman

After Madonna, she is the second most successful female artist in history. Among female songwriters and producers, she has the number one hits in the United States of any other time period. As of this writing, she has five Grammys, ten American Music Awards, and fifteen Billboard Music Awards.

Success Enjoyed By Mariah Carey

When Mariah’s debut album, simply titled Mariah, was released on June 12, 1990, Columbia Records reputedly spent $1 million on promotional efforts. Even though initial sales were low, the album eventually sold over 15 million copies worldwide and was certified 9X platinum in the United States alone. There were two Grammy nominations: the best new artist and best female pop vocal performance, both of which her album debuted at number one on the Billboard charts.

Despite the success of her second album, “Emotions,” Mariah’s third album, “Music Box,” launched her to new heights. Since its release, Music Box has been on the Billboard Hot 100 for 128 weeks and has sold an incredible 28 million copies in total. Her victory was not a short one. “Merry Christmas,” her second album, sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. There have been over 20 million copies of her subsequent three albums sold all over the world.

What Is Going On In Mariah Carey’s Personal Life?

Mariah is currently single, but she has had a number of previous relationships. Mariah and Tommy Mattola were married for a few years before announcing their separation. After her divorce from her husband Chris, Mariah dated singer Luis Miguel for three years. Mariah married actor-comedian Nick Cannon in 2008, and the couple has two children.

A year later, they split up. A backup dancer who joined her on tour was the most recent person to be linked to her. There are a number of her past singles that have reached the top of the charts, including We belong together; Touch My body; I’m completely smitten with you and can’t imagine my life without you.