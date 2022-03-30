Who is ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Webb? What Is Her Net Worth In 2022, Age, Height, Career, Relationship?

Quad Webb is a famous American author, chef, fashion icon, talk show host, entrepreneur, and television personality most known for her role on Bravo TV’s Married to Medicine.

Webb earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Tennessee State University. Quad is a “Black Barbie” who came out of nowhere to steal people’s hearts with her sharp wit and outgoing charm.

Things To Know About Reality TV Star Quad Webb Height, Age, Career

Quad has remained professional throughout her career, paving the road for her own business. Quad is dedicated to inspiring people to look the best and doing for the good, especially her two pampered pups, Karrie and Khloe.

Quad is passionate about design and has a strong commitment to animal welfare, so she founded her personal puppy couture apparel business, Picture Perfect Pup, to combine the two.

She continues off-camera as a philanthropist, and the city of Atlanta has recognized her activism and leadership by declaring June 18th Quad Webb Day. She is also a supporter of animal rights and anti-bullying organizations such as “The Kind Campaign and Canine Companions for Independence.”

Quad Webb Age, Height:

As of 2021, Webb is 41 years old. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee, in the United States, on May 13, 1980. Every year on the 13th of May, she celebrates her birthday. Webb is 5 feet 4 inches in height.

Quad Webb Husband and Family:

Webb has decided to maintain her personal life out of the spotlight, and she has kept her parents’ identities a secret. It’s also unclear whether she has any siblings.

Webb is presently single. Webb was previously married to psychiatrist Dr. Greg Lunceford. Her husband was eager to begin having kids, but Quad was concerned that the couple have only been hitched for a small period and that she is not yet ready. They married on July 28, 2012, and then divorced in 2019.

In April, Webb and Lunceford separated, and in May, they filed for divorce. In October of the year 2019, they divorced. The pair made an appearance together on the reunions of Married to Medicine in January, and things seemed to be looking well.

Webb announced the birth of her daughter, Ariana, in April 2020. “It’s good news, but there are a lot of moving parts.”In a statement, Quad stated that her mother and she herself are overjoyed in welcoming baby Ari to her new village.

Ariana was born on the 8th of April, and they’ve been working hard to get her home so she may start what will undoubtedly be a happy, successful, and full of opportunities life.

Quad Webb’s Married to Medicine:

The show follows the experiences of seven women in the Atlanta medical community; four of them are doctors, and the others are the wives of doctors. The group’s careers, social circles, and families are all depicted in the series.

Quad Webb’s Net Worth:

Webb’s net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million, which she has accumulated through her work as an author, talk show host, chef, entrepreneur, and television personality.