Masamune Kun No Revenge Season 2 Release, When Will Season 2 Get Released?

Comic Rex Monthly published a Japanese manga series called Masamune-Revenge Kun from October 2012 to June 2018.

Japanese publisher Ichijinsha claims to have published and licensed the manga, while Crunchyroll claims to have licensed it in the United States.

How Soon Will The Second Season Of Masamune Kun No Revenge Be Released?

Twelve episodes were shown in Season 1. There are 29 chapters in the season one enemy’s eleven-volume series. It starts with Chapter 48 and goes through Chapter 50 of the manga.

The OVA was released to promote it. Masamune-Kun No Revenge, an anime about a teenage relationship, is the perfect blend of romance and comedy. It also gives us the impression of a harem from time to time.

Masamune Kun No Revenge’s second season has not yet been announced

While it had a pleasant atmosphere, the anime’s resurgence meant it didn’t end on a high note. Many admirers were disappointed by the outcome.

This conclusion was most likely crafted to generate interest in the upcoming second season. Three years after the premiere of the second season’s first episode, the show is still going strong.

A second season is more likely because season one didn’t end on a good note, and also because season two only had six manga volumes; the other manga volumes might be used as season 2.

Even though no official announcement has been made, various sites on the Internet have predicted that Season two of Masamune Kun No Revenge may be in the works.

Actors from Season 2 of Masamune Kun No Revenge

Actors will be the only members of the cast. This group includes Kanetsugu Gaso, Masamune Makabe, Tae Futaba, Yoshino Koiwai, and Kojuro Shuri. – Kanetsugu Gaso.

Season 2 of Masamune Kun No Revenge

It’s a revenge story with a smattering of humor. Early in life, a young kid named Masamune Makabe develops feelings for a beautiful woman named Aki Adagaki.

As a result, Masamune Makabe is turned down by Aki Adagaki. His plump appearance has earned him the moniker “Piggy.” Masamune is upset by the rejection, and as a result, he devotes a lot of time and effort to improving his appearance and becoming a more attractive teenager.

As a result of his striking good looks, he holds the position of attractive chairman at his private high school. However, Aki’s Extreme school changes all of this for the worse.

Instead of going to Aki and chatting to her as a friend, I’d like to avoid her altogether. He intends to retaliate against Aki by making her fall in love with him and then severing her ties with him.

Yoshino Koiwai (Aki’s student, servant, buddy, spy, etc.) is Yoshino Koiwai, and he uses her to carry out his revenge scheme.

Season 2 of Masamune Kun No Revenge begins on February 15, 2019

Studio Silver Link (who previously made ‘Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody, Chivalry of a Failed Knight’) has yet to bring the show back for a second season. Both the anime’s Twitter accounts and its producers have not stated that there would be a second season.

It started in January 2017 on Tokyo MX, Masamune-Revenge Kun’s Season 1. It wasn’t long before other Japanese networks began airing the animation.

The Silver Link studio served as the television adaptation’s developer. Crunchyroll was the series’ North American licensor. On March 23, 2017, the show’s first season concluded.

The following July 27, 2018, saw the release of an OVA special episode that was made a year earlier. Visit the anime’s official website to be sure.

There’s enough material for another season; therefore, we don’t see why the show should be canceled at this point.

Also, the anime’s official website is still active, which is essential because most anime companies don’t renew their anime websites if they don’t plan to release another season.

So, even if the second season of Masamune Kun No Revenge were to be produced, it would not be until the mid-to-late-2020s. Then again, we could be wrong, as this is only our assumption. As a result, we’ll have to wait till the formal announcement is made.