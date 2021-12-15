Since the Omicron has been spreading faster in the US, many of the states are putting some new rules so as to stop the spread of the new variant. However, the delta variant still remains dominant in all the states.

Mask To Be Made Compulsory In All Indoor Public Places

In regards to increasing cases, California will now be imposing a mask mandate for all people even if they have been fully vaccinated with booster shots in all indoor places like theatres, malls, and shopping centers.

This will be in effect from 15th December and has been stated one for a month till the cases go down. This mandate has been authorized by Dr. Mark Ghaly who is the secretary of California Health and Human Services.

Anyone found violating the mask mandate will be fined up to $1000 by health care authorities. Ghaly stated that it’s time to take some crucial steps as the US is seeing increasing cases since thanksgiving.

If there is a large concert in any of the areas in California which has more than 1000 people attending it then all the people would have to produce a covid negative test result via RT-PCR.

The same indoor mask mandate has been authorized by governor Kathy Hochul in New York as well. New York currently has the highest number of Omicron cases with more than 40 people being infected with it.

Governor Polis of Colorado stated that such drastic measures are needed and if someone has not yet been vaccinated it is their own fault. The government had given enough opportunity to people with more than 10 months period to get the vaccination.

He stated that some people even declined when health care authorities went to their door for vaccination so that they won’t have to travel. Polis stated that there is only a limit to which the government can help the people. At the end of the day, people need to think about themselves and their families and get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

As per CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the number of cases since thanksgiving has increased by 22% which is a shocking event. Health care authorities stated that many of the people hosted large parties and gatherings and no social distancing or masks were worn at such places.

Many of the tenants were fined for hosting such parties but the damage has been done. The number of cases among children has also increased since the vacations.

Dr. Anthony Fauci who is the chief medical officer of the White House stated that in the coming months he is sure that Omicron would be the dominant variant as it has already made its way to now 30 states in the US.

The UK is also seeing a fast spread of the new variant and also reported the first-ever death due to this variant. Health care authorities in the UK has stated that Omicron now has 20% of the total cases of all hospitalization and the numbers are increasing at an alarming rate.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that as of now they have only observed mild symptoms from Omicron however, researchers are still trying to figure out if this could become life-threatening in the coming weeks or not.

Currently, the government is pushing people to get their booster shots so as to be safe from Omicron as well. It has been stated that booster shots increase the immunity of a person by 25 folds and is effective as well.

The US is now seeing more than 110,000 cases per day with more than 1000 deaths every day including kids.