Teasing Master Takagi San Season 3!!

Teasing Master Takagi-San (Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san in Japanese), our favorite slice-of-life romance anime, aired in January.

Here’s A Sneak Peek At Master Takagi San Season 3

The manga adaptation “Teasing Master Takagi-San” (or simply Takagi-San), published in Monthly Shonen Sunday, is an anime version of the popular teen romance manga by Soichiro Yamamoto, who wrote the manga.

Doesn’t everyone appreciate a good story about best friends falling in love? Rie Takahashi and Yuki Kaji play the roles of Takagi and Nishikata, respectively, in “Teasing Master Takagi-san,” a charming but simple animated film.

A portrait of the blossoming friendship between Takagi and Nishikata, two young people. Shin-Ei Animation produced the first season of the series, based on the manga by Sichir Yamamoto. It returns for a second season in 2019.

Season 2 of “Teasing Master Takagi-san” was launched in mid-2019 after the popularity of season 1 quickly increased. After that, fans didn’t know season 3 was coming for some time because the production of COVID-19 was held up.

On the other hand, two years is nothing special in the world of anime. Attack on Titan, for example, had a season break of up to four years. Given that, a new season of the favorite series would be a welcome change in that time.

To our relief, a preview trailer for “Teasing Master Takagi-san” has just been released. It’s also a pleasant surprise that gives viewers a taste of the upcoming episodes. Season 3 of “Teasing Master Takagi-san” is scheduled to start in January 2022, according to Anime News Network, as seen in the video.

The number of episodes of season 3 is not yet known, but it can be assumed that it will be about the same as seasons 1 and 2, which had 12 episodes each. Also, according to the promotional video, a movie titled “Teasing Master Takagi-san” will be released in 2022. This will be the cherry on top for those who have been waiting for the return of the series for several years.

Directed by Hiroaki Akagi with a new team at Shinei Animation Studio, the third season will premiere in 2017. Character designer Aya Takano will return. Hiroko Fukuda, Aki Itami and Kanichi Katou serve as the three scriptwriters.

Takagi-san and Nishikata-san, which are Rie Takhashi and Yuuki Kaji, have both announced that they will return for the third season.

Season 3 of Takagi-San will air on January 8, 2022, at 1:30 am. A new episode of JST will be shown on Saturdays for a total of 12 episodes.

Storyline:

One of the central themes of the novel “Teasing Master Takagi-san” is Takagi and Nishikata, two childhood friends. Takagi takes advantage of Nishikata’s susceptibility to blush and embarrassment. As his facial expression shows, he is anxious and constantly worries about what other people think of him.

Takagi, on the other hand, is a smart and confident person, despite her self-consciousness. The fact that she is always by Nishikata’s side suggests that she is strongly attracted to him. Although she regularly makes fun of Nishikata, the two remain close friends despite their teasing. Nishikata, on the other hand, seems completely unaware of his true feelings for Takagi at the moment.

Every day, the two go to school and other places around town. Along the way, a large number of secondary characters are introduced. Some of their mutual friends include Mina, Yukari, Sanae, Nakai, and Mano.