Top Things To Know About French Model Maxence Danet-Fauvel Height, Age, Weight, Wiki, Bio & Net Worth￼

Maxence Danet-Fauvel is a well-known French model with Elite Model Management, Established London, and Modelwerk Hamburg under his portfolio. He is most known for his role as Eliott Demaury in France. TV slash drama series “Skam France.”

What’s Maxence Danet-Fauvel Height, Age, Weight & Net Worth?

He debuted as Matt in the short film “Disparaître ici” in 2019. After that, he won a prominent role in the crime drama “Police de Caractères” as Maxime Mercier. In the short film “The House of Gaunt,” he played Lord Voldemort, the main character.

Early Life of Maxence Danet-Fauvel:

Maxence was born on the 27th of June 1994 in the northern French city of Rouen. He was undoubtedly reared by a French family. Regrettably, no information regarding his parents’ names exists, Agathe Danet-Fauvel is his younger sister. When it comes to education, there isn’t much to say. Danet, on the other hand, is a white ethnicity with French nationality.

Age, Height, Weight of Maxence Danet-Fauvel:

This stylish gentleman towers above his peers at 6 feet (183 cm). He was born in the year 1994. He will be 27 years old and born under the sign of Cancer. In the fashion sector, this handsome man is known for his drooling body. He’s kept his weight down to 183 pounds, or 83 kilograms.

What makes him so appealing is his amazing height, athletic physique, and small waist. Not only that, but his white skin tone goes well with any style. His sculpted face and burning bold eyes also captivate the attention of the entire crowd. Fauvel has mesmerizing blue eyes and light chestnut hair that is cut short.

The Career of Maxence Danet-Fauvel:

There’s no disputing that Maxence is a stunning and smart person. Initially, this dashing young man worked as a model. In 2014, this model began posting photos of his modeling career to his Instagram account.

Elite Paris, Modelwerk Hamburg, Established London, Elite Spain, MIKAs, and Platinum Management in Seoul are among Fauvel’s prior clients. With the passage of time, this stunning model has appeared on the covers of Grazia Hommes, Vogue, Liu Magazine, Labor, and a slew of other publications. He’s also done work for Elite, Wedding Magazine, Caleo, Morphosis, and other publications. The Alexandre Mattiussi S/S 17 Men’s Show runway walked by him.

With the series Skam, Maxence has been in the film industry since 2019. In the series, he has done a fantastic job as Elliot. In a similar vein, SKAM is a teen drama web series that follows the lives of teenagers on a daily basis. Maxence portrays a new transfer student who suffers from bipolar disorder. The series has gathered a lot of good comments from viewers up to this point.

Net Worth of Maxence Danet-Fauvel:

There’s little doubt that this model-turned-actor is well compensated for his work. His charm and elegance have captivated all of his female followers throughout the world up until now. According to a trustworthy source, Maxence’s net worth is expected to be between $100k and $500k in 2022.

He also earns money via brand endorsements, ad campaigns, and photoshoots. Regrettably, no credible information regarding his profits, income, cars, or homes is available. We’ll update the information as soon as it’s available in the news.

Relationship Status of Maxence Danet-Fauvel:

There’s no denying that since his debut in the SKAM, this attractive model has amassed a sizable following. As his fame develops, Maxence looks to be a very private person. Many of his followers are wondering about his relationship status, but he has made no public statements on the subject.