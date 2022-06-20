Because of the exhaustive investigation conducted at Buckingham Palace on the bullying of Meghan Markle, the problem has been “hidden” within the Palace. The Duchess of Sussex has received a great deal of backlash due to the tell-all interview she gave to Oprah Winfrey in which she accused members of the royal family of being bigots.

Meghan Markle’s Alleged Bullying Was Buried By Buckingham Palace

After significant alterations were made to the Palace’s HR policy and an investigation was begun, Her Majesty decided to personally fund a royal inquiry, which was then initiated after the study was completed.

According to reports, it has been “hidden” and will never be published “to preserve the participants’ privacy and tamp down tensions between the Suffixes and other members of the royal family.” After hearing negative comments against the Duchess by two high-ranking members of the royal family in March of the previous year, the investigation was opened.

The former TV actress moved into Kensington Palace with a third former staff member after her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. The third staff member alleged that the former TV actress “humiliated” her while working there. According to a person quoted in the article, there are “harrowing stories to share.” [citation needed] In response to the charges, a spokesman for Markle indicated that the actress was “saddened” by the most recent attack on her reputation, particularly given that she has been the target of bullying herself in the past.

In March of this year, the Queen gave the order for an investigation to be conducted into allegations that Meghan Markle bullied staff members working at Buckingham Palace. As a direct consequence of the study’s conclusions, the monarchy’s HR department has been subjected to a comprehensive overhaul.

According to claims in The Times, Buckingham Palace has allegedly “buried” the probe. This is based on the reports. According to the publication, for the Queen to have the investigation carried out, she contracted the services of an impartial law firm.

Buckingham Palace keeps the investigation a secret to protect the participants’ right to privacy and keep the royal family’s good relationship with the Sussexes intact. It was not very pleasant for a few participants to learn that the conclusions would not be made public. According to the tabloid, an adviser to the royal family allegedly told a colleague, “I can’t stop shaking” while they were waiting for the Duchess to face them in their room.

One of Meghan’s aides said she “humiliated” them, while another claimed that she used emotional cruelty and manipulation. There has been a lot of conjecture that Prince Harry is upset about how he and Meghan were treated during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilation earlier this month. Many people believe that Prince Harry is angry with the treatment he and Meghan received.

According to Harry’s biographer Angela Levin, Harry and William did not meet privately during the four-day rituals for their grandmother, as reported by The Sun. This information comes from Harry’s biographer. Angela expressed her opinion to the Sun by saying, “I think he would have been unfortunate that he was forgotten.” Even now, he is irate because he feels as though he is entitled to an apology.

However, he is the one who ought to apologize in this situation.” In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, he stated that his father “trapped” his two sons, Charles and William. She noted that this was true. Your relationship will not be able to be repaired so long as you refrain from being disrespectful to other people.