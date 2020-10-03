In summer 2018, First lady Melania Trump was secretly filmed in anger at being criticized for her husband’s separation policies against families who crossed the southern frontier illegally while at the same time trying to do conventional first duty as a daughter, including planning for Christmas.In a tape secretly captured by the former friend and assistant to the first lady who had a book on her friendship, Melania and me, She said, I am the same as he was, and I love him. I don’t mention enough that I don’t do enough where I am.

Melania has never been so expressive, and Trump has also not given many chances for the first lady to speak her heart out. Whatever people know about him is with her social media profiles or from Trump himself. He seems to be a dry person, but she is one of the sweetest persons to be with when you get to know her. Melania is full of emotions, and she loves to be a part of small events so that she can share her joys. She has a connection with the kids, and when she is with them, nothing can stop her from enjoying the best. She has a special place in her heart for the kids and loves to raise events and charities. She is all against the family separation law and feels that every child must stay with their parents for support and the care and for the love they can enjoy together as a family.

On Thursday night, they were just played at CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” and Wolkoff captured them as she left the White House. Alright, and then I do it, and I say I’m Christmas job and Christmas preparation, and they said, ‘Yeah, what about the splitting children? What about the separate children? Give me a break with f * * * * *. When Obama did that, where did they say anything? I can’t go, I tried to get the guy back with the mum. I had little chance — the procedure and the legislation had to be enforced.

Under ex-President Barack Obama, children were only removed from parents where officials had questions about their welfare or did not guarantee the adults were truly a legal guardian but not as a categorical policy as was done under Trump — before the judge pressured the administration to do so. Their practices varied from those of their spouse, President Donald Trump. The Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham of Melania Trump blasted Wolkoff in a statement to post the video. In a further study, the reaction of by coyotes migrant children as proof of the standard, and how they take care of them was stressed. Melania Trump points out. Children say: ‘I’m going to get my room, I’m going to sleep on the bed? I’m going to get my clothes cabinet?’ It is so heartbreaking to know, but they haven’t had it in their world; they are sleeping on the floor, says Melania Trump on the call. They take good care of it. But, well, they’re not with guardians. That’s a tragic thing. But you know you need to do more, whether they come here alone, with coyotes or unlawfully.

The first lady has doubled the validity of the stories of escaping certain refugees’ risk in their countries of origin. Many are told how to do it, including moms and infants. Trump said a dramatic expression because they can be here. They go through it and talk like, ‘God, we’re going to be attacked by gang members, we’re going to be, you know, it’s really bad.’ That isn’t real, and you know what I mean, said Trump, adding that they’ve been told not by experts but by somewhat to advise them to come and make them sit here to you. Since they might stay in Mexico comfortably yet don’t want to stay in Mexico because it isn’t the same Mexico as America. She thought Melania Trump might have felt motherly love for infants, but she went past to fit in with the administration’s plan on Thursday.

Wolkoff disclosed in the book secret discussions with the very first wife about subjects ranging from her frozen connexion to her stepdaughter Ivanka to her engagement, Michelle Obama, her opinions on foreign control, and her prolific use of emojis. And Wolkoff later stated that Trump used a white house private e-mail address, a legal tabus, not necessarily a government employee, for the first woman. Wolkoff has known Melania Trump for over a decade as a longtime staff member of Vogue magaziner who oversaw high-dollar activities, including the Met Gala. The two women lived in New York City and worked in similar social settings for many years. Wolkoff was Trump’s first East Wing boss to be the first lady’s senior advisor, compose speeches and help create the ‘highest’ forum. However, Wolkoff ‘s friendship with Trump unraveled, owing to the amount of money Wolkoff and her organization reportedly buckled during the inauguration preparations and success as hearings into original actions were performed.

Wolkoff’s corporation was compensated over $26 million, much of which was for subcontractors, but according to documentation obtained by CNN, a substantial portion of $1.6 million was charged directly to Wolkoff. The New York Times reported that Wolkoff earned approximately $500,000 for his work at the opening. This article was revised with more detail from the interview on CNN Anderson Cooper 360. Wolkoff said, ‘At the back of it, Melania, with this couple, the rituals of the first lady and president are gone, and I feel like if there were – there is so much to do, yet again, no support. Trump smoke from her passionate acquaintance and committed member of her close inner circle, about what Grisham, on behalf of Trump, called “revisionist history,” after publishing Wolskoff ‘s book on her former consultant’s side. This is all about Melania and the side that the world does not know about.