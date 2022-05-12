Melissa Soria’s Age, Birthday, Career, Relationship, Net Worth!!!

Melissa Soria is a well-known model in the fashion industry. Soria is one of the world’s most popular media personalities. Melissa Soria is a prominent celebrity, and people frequently search for information on her, including her age, net worth, relationship status, and more.

Melissa Soria is one of the most prominent and well-known American models of her time. Playboy magazine has featured Melissa Soria as a cover girl before. Melissa Soria was originally featured in the magazine in 2010 and has since been featured multiple times. Melissa Soria has also appeared in the Lil Dicky music videos “Rosana” and “White Dude” as a part of the cast. Melissa Soria was also a contestant in Hawaiian beauty pageants and began her modeling career as a result of those pageants.

Melissa Soria was born in Stockton, California, on November 6, 1987. A citizen of the United States of America because of her birthplace in Stockton, California She grew up with two other siblings, whose identities have not been released to the public at this time. There’s also a little bit of information about her childhood and parents. She co-pleated her way through high school and then transferred to a local college to continue her higher education, but that’s all we know about her right now.

Melissa Soria began her career as a bartender and a receptionist before moving on to other positions. After graduating from college, she began her career as a model, snagging a few small jobs for calendars and publications. Until she was featured in Playboy magazine in 2010, her work was very unremarkable.

Melissa Soria’s Age

Model Melissa Soria, whose birthday is on November 6th each year, will be 35 in 2022, according to media reports citing unnamed sources. She is a successful businesswoman, was born in 1987.

Melissa Soria: Interesting Facts

She is a single mother.

There have been two music videos with Melissa Soria making a guest appearance.

Melissa Soria’s Husband/Boyfriend

When it comes to Melissa Soria, the media and sources don’t have a clear response to her relationship status because she loves to keep things quiet.

Melissa Soria’s Net Worth And Career

In 2010 Melissa Moria began her career. While working for Playboy Magazine, she rose to fame and fortune. She has more than $700,000 in the bank.