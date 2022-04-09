Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 80, Who Is The Attacker? Release Date And More

However, even though he has nothing to do with the gang conflicts raging in Korea, the young Yu Ijin is a critical piece of the puzzle.

Who Is The Attacker In Chapter 80 Of Mercenary Enrollment?

When Doosik first saw the young man, he had already decided to hire him as his own man before even seeing him for the first time.

There were hints that Ijin was adamant about refusing to accept compensation for his efforts. Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 80 will provide us with the solution to this question and whether or not he agrees with the offer.

The identity of Hyung-attacker Nim will be revealed to the readers in the following plot. – At least one other person is actively engaged in efforts to incite conflict between the two groups to obtain a competitive advantage.

Chapter 80 of Mercenary Enrollment: What’s Next?

In the upcoming chapter of Teenage Mercenary, there will be two parallel mysteries that will co-occur. Doosik and Ijin will come face to face in the first section of the chapter.

Throughout the chapter, Ijin was responsible for the devastation of Doosik’s office.

When the goon reappeared in the final scene, it became evident that he was indeed someone else. After he meets with the man, Mercenary Enlistment Chapter 80 will look back at what transpired.

After the second time around, Ijin will be invited to reconsider his decision to accept the offer. In addition, fans can anticipate learning that Hyung-attacker Nim’s identity was in the future chapter. What do you think about Hyung-final Nim’s appearance in the story? Are we going to lose him, or are we going to save him?

Summary of what happened in the last chapter!

Doosik began his investigation by going to the location where the action had taken place for the first time. Even though the narrative was about a fight, the characters were friendly.

The battle, on the other hand, appeared to be pretty lethal. The incident resulted in the death of one person and the injury of six others, five of whom are in serious condition.

A phone call from Hyung-Nim came in at this point, and he answered it. He urged the individual to put his worries about his company on hold for the time being. At this time, he could see that everything was about to fall in his favor.

Doosik, on the other hand, went to one of the most prominent underground gangs to confront them about the devastation that had occurred at his place of employment.

When challenged, the obese older man responded by claiming that it was not his people who were at fault.

He had been searching for the perpetrators for several days without success. The chapter came to a close with Hyung-Nim being involved in an accident and then being attacked by an unknown man amid all the chaos that ensued.

Young Mercenary appears to be on the verge of an extended mission arc shortly. What makes you think Ijin has what it takes to drop out of school and embark on a mission that could cost her life?

This week, the answers to all of the questions in Chapter 80 of Mercenary Enrollment will be provided.

New chapters will be posted on April 9th, 2022, which is the ninth day of April. All manga branches will be available on the manhwa’s official pages on Naver, Webtoon, and Kakaopage, among other platforms.

