Merck’s COVID Tablet Has Been Authorized In The UK

On Thursday, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to approve the COVID-19 antiviral pill, which was co-developed in the United States by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

The clearance represents a significant step forward in the fight against the Ebola outbreak. The MHRA in the United Kingdom has recommended that molnupiravir be administered as soon as possible following a positive COVID-19 test and within 5 days of the onset of symptoms, based on current clinical data.

This is the first time an oral antiviral medication for COVID-19 has been approved, and the approval comes ahead of a prospective FDA approval in the United States. A conference of US advisers will be convened later this month to discuss if molnupiravir should be licensed for usage.

Vaccinations have been the mainstay of therapy for the disease, which has claimed the lives of more than 5.2 million people worldwide. Other options, such as Gilead’s injectable antiviral redeliver and the generic steroid dexamethasone, are usually given only after a patient is admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Merck’s molnupiravir has been closely scrutinized since a study published last month suggested that if taken early in the illness, it might cut the risk of dying or being hospitalized in those who are most at risk of developing severe COVID-19 by half.

The drug, known as Lagevrio in the UK, is designed to produce flaws in the genetic coding of the virus that causes COVID-19. For five days, it is given twice a day.

According to a statement, the British government and the country’s National Health Service (NHS) will certify patient treatment in “due time.” “We are working at breakneck speed across government and with the NHS to set out plans to deliver molnupiravir to patients through a countrywide trial as soon as practical,” said SajidJavid, the health minister. The UK’s quick approval comes at a time when the government is fighting to limit infection rates from soaring.

COVID-19 is causing roughly 40,000 daily cases in the United States, according to the most recent seven-day average. Only the almost 74,000 people who die every day in the United States, a country with five times the population, come close. COVID-19 prevalence in England reached its highest level on record last month, according to a study released on Wednesday night, driven mostly by a surge in the number of cases among minors and an increase in cases in the southwest of the country.

Following unsustainable pressures on the NHS, the government is under mounting pressure to implement its “Plan B,” which includes mask requirements, vaccination permits, and work-from-home orders, among other steps to protect the NHS. The United Kingdom and Merck established an arrangement last month to acquire molnupiravir courses.

Merck said in a second statement that it expects to produce 10 million courses of the medication by the end of this year and at least 20 million by the end of the following year. The shares of the US-based pharmaceutical business were up 2.1 percent at $90.54 before the market began. Pfizer and Roche are also rushing to develop COVID-19 antiviral pills that are easy to administer.