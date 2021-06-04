Methamphetamine is hazardous to a variety of organs, including the heart, lungs, liver, and nervous system, and injecting it increases the chance of contracting infectious infections. According to a new study, those who use or consume methamphetamine are more prone to suffer health and mental disorders.

Methamphetamine Users Are More Prone To Have several Chronic Illnesses

All the results of the same study were disclosed in the journal- General Internal Medicine. This study was headed by researchers and experts in NYU School of Global Public in the CDUHR (Center for Drug Use and HIV/HCV Research). Overdose fatalities have surged in recent years due to the rising usage of methamphetamine, a highly addictive and illicit stimulant substance.

­

Benjamin Han, MD, who is a medical research clinic in the Department of Geriatric and Palliative Care at California San Diego University, stated that Methamphetamine is very dangerous to health and can have an adverse effect in dealing with people who have an existing chronic disease. There is a lot of information yet to be discovered about such people, as of now very less is known.

The researchers investigated and got to know that the prevailing medical diseases, mental diseases, and other such substantial use for individuals reported taking methamphetamine during the last year; this study was based on data from the 2015-2019 national drug and health survey of US adult representatives.

Among relation to the adults who use and do not use the drug, it has been observed that, in adults who are taking this medication, there was a twofold, more than three times a psychiatric condition and four times a drug disability. Many, including all three, have difficulty mixing medical, mental, and pharmaceutical use.

The prevalence of hepatitis or cirrhosis which are liver diseases and having COPD or asthma which is a lung disease and HIV/AIDS was greater in the individuals with methamphetamines under study.

The study revealed furthermore that the risk of substance use problems for all substances investigated, comprising heroin, prescription stimulants, opioids prescribed, cocaine, and sedatives, was significantly increased for people who use methamphetamines.

The study writer Joseph Palamar who a doctorate in population health, an associate professor in Grossman School of Medicine, NYU, and a researcher in CDUHR, stated that while their findings clearly don’t indicate that methamphetamine use triggers the majority of these illnesses, they should educate practitioners that the public is at risk.

He also added that the very well correlation between methamphetamine and HIV, as a result of injectable drug use or sexual contact, has also been established. More study is required, however, to assess how much meth usage raises the risk of STDs owing to the libido improvement effect of the substance.

The studies claimed that it is important for persons who are using methamphetamines to use harm prevention and to adopt the patient-centered strategy to co-ordinate mental disorders, medical conditions, and the application of disorders.

Han, a CDUHR researcher, explained that methamphetamine usage complicates the already difficult management of individuals with many chronic diseases. For this demographic, integrated therapies can treat the many conditions people are living with, as well as accompanying social hazards.