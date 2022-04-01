Lesser Known Facts About Michael Gambon’s Wiki, Age, Height, Net Worth, Wife, Marriage

Sir Michael Gambon is a known actor who has appeared on stage, on screen, and on television. Laurence Kerr Olivier, an English actor, and director taught him at the National Theater, where he began his career.

Things To Know About Michael Gambon’s Age, Height, Career!

In 1980, Gambon earned the title part in John Dexter’s production of “The Life of Galileo,” and his career took off. For his services to the Irish film industry, he has won around four BAFTA TV Awards, about three Olivier Awards, and won a Lifetime Achievement Award in the year 2017.

He is also named number 28 in The Irish Times’ list of Ireland’s most delicate film actors. Unfortunately, due to memory loss, he had to resign from stage acting in 2015.

About his age:

Michael Gambon was born in Cabra, Dublin, Ireland, on October 19, 1940. Edward Gambon, an engineer, and Mary Gambon, a seamstress, had him during World War II. He is currently 79 years old and possesses the zodiac sign of Libra.

Michael Gambon’s weight and height:

Michael Gambon is a genuine Christian of Irish and British origin and was raised in a Roman Catholic family. He was born in Ireland and had Irish origins. He stands 6 feet tall, measures 183 centimeters and 1.83 meters, and weighs around 78 kg.

About his childhood:

Michael Gambon’s family moved to Mornington Crescent, in the north part of London, when he was six years old. In Highgate, London, he joined St. Aloysius, a boy’s school. Before becoming an engineer, he worked as a toolmaker for “Vickers Armstrong.”

While training as a toolmaker, he studied classical acting at the “Royal Academy of Dramatic Art” and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in the field.

About his family:

Michael Gambon keeps a low profile when it comes to his personal life. He married Anne Miller in 1962, and they had a son, Fergus, who is a ceramics expert. He had two sons with Philippa Hart: Michael, born in May of 2007, and William, born in June of the year 2009.

About his career:

Michael Gambon has a long history of working in the entertainment sector. He has acted in several films, television shows, and theater and stage productions. Gabon has also been praised for his ability to play various roles. He has played both significant and minor roles in several stage productions, television programmes, and films throughout his career.

Michael Gambon made his cinematic debut in 1965 with “Othello.” From 1968 to 1970, he appeared as a romantic hero in the BBC TV series “The Borderer.” His stage drama, “The Norman Conquests,” gained critical acclaim in 1974. “Betrayal,” “King Lear,” “Old Times,” “Mountain Language,” and “Volpone” were among the plays he appeared in at that time.

In Dennis Potter’s 1986 miniseries “The Singing Detective,” he rose to notoriety and received prizes for his performance.

About his net worth:

Michael Gambon has been leading an abundant life. His acting career provides him with a living. Michael Gambon is a wealthy English actor with a net worth of $15 million.