Michigan Seeing A New Surge In Covid 19 Cases – Updates

As the world prepares for the harsh winter season with more and more people getting vaccinated the numbers are lowering all around the country. However, in Michigan, it is being observed that the number of hospitalization and death rates are increasing exponentially.

The rising number of hospitalizations has led to questioning if the new variant of the coronavirus has made it to the US, but authorities confirmed that people who are hospitalized are with delta variants. Gretchen Whitmer the governor of the state had asked the federal government for help as their hospitals are being overrun currently. The Biden administration has accepted the proposals and will be sending 44 personals to the state by next week which is the first week of December.

The arrival of extra personals would be of great help to the doctors and nurses who are currently working in 24 hours shift without any breaks. The 44 personals who will be arriving in the state will be here for a month so as to control the outbreak.

Even though the cases in larger states have declined after the delta wave, the smaller states are now seeing an exponential increase in the cases. Michigan is the worst-hit state with daily cases going as high as 8,700 per day. This is double what was observed during the delta wave during the summer.

As per the reports of CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) roughly 54.4% of the people in Michigan are fully vaccinated and 65% have received at least their first dose. Beaumont`s Dearborn Hospital which is one of the largest covid centers in Michigan stated that their doctors are on the verge of breaking as they have been in the hospital for more than a week. Among the 44 personals coming from the federal government, 22 will be coming to Dearborn Hospital so as to provide backup.

CDC also suggests that the rising number is because of 2 reasons: – firstly the non-vaccinated people are targeted more and secondly due to Thanksgiving many people stepped outside their homes breaking the social distancing protocol and the same was observed on Black Friday sale.

As per US Census Bureau even though large states are not showing high numbers more than one-third of the country’s cases come from just 12 small states which is a grave concern. ICU beds are getting full and people coming up with other diseases are being stranded. Dr. Anthony Fauci the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases said that these many high numbers were not expected. Fauci further stated that the number of hospitalizations depends on how people further explore the coming holiday season of Christmas and New Year.

As per the data from CDC US not currently has 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated and people over the age of 5 are now eligible for vaccination. This puts 69% to have received at least one dose of vaccination. However, 1/4th of the population is still unvaccinated which is estimated to be more than 80 million and this number can make a huge difference in the hospitalization and death rates as well during the winter season.

People who have got their 2nd vaccination over 6 months back should now get their booster shots as the immunity received from the vaccine must be winning off now. It is of utmost importance that people build up their immunity for the upcoming winter as new variants of the virus are being found at many places which are said to be more deadly than the delta variant.