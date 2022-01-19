According to research done by a reputed University, people over 50 are at higher risk of developing mobility issues even when affected by mild Covid infection. Health experts believe that this may be due to age-related factors and co-morbid conditions like blood pressure and diabetes.

Even Mild Covid Infection Can Lead To Mobility Problems In People

As part of the study, more than 25000 participants were studied for their mobility after getting infected with Covid. Even though most of the patients suffered only mild symptoms due to Covid, they had significant mobility problems during that period.

When it comes to mobility, doctors said that everyday activities, including walking the stairs, moving around the house, sitting and standing without assistance, were considered general abilities. Even these common mobility factors were affected during the pandemic.

The study was conducted in the early stage of the pandemic and analyzed if Covid infection patients over the age of 50 were able to move around the home on their own and engage in physical activities.

Experts are taking a lot of interest in this study as it broadens the perspective of Covid related health complications among elders. According to experts, Covid affects people in different ways, and we only know a few of them at this moment.

The mobility issues worsened when the participants had co-morbid conditions and did not get enough nutrition. Apart from that, the economic background of the participants was also considered for the study.

This points out interesting data that shows that people from the lower-income group tend to get more affected due to Covid. Similar patterns were seen worldwide as the pandemic has disproportionately affected the minority community in most parts of the world. Lack of access to health facilities and poor nutrition may be the causes for this pattern.

Health experts want to work on rehabilitation programs for the elders who are affected with Covid 19. In this way, such patients can get back to normal activities in a quick time and do not suffer from long-term health complications.

The researchers want to study further the long-term implications of Covid on the mobility issues of elders. In this way, they can develop a management approach to avoid health complications in the future.

Right from the beginning of the pandemic, health experts always considered those above the age of 50 as high-risk candidates for contracting Covid.

In the same way, elders were also at high risk of getting admitted to hospitals when they were infected with Covid. The chances of getting admitted to critical care units increased when the patients also suffered from blood pressure, diabetes, and other co-morbid conditions.

Even when the vaccination program was started, priority was given to healthcare workers and elders as they were the most vulnerable group in the community.

In both the waves of Covid, most deaths belonged to people over the age of 50. As a matter of fact, very few youngsters died in the first wave of Covid across the world. Even today, the situation is similar as most people who suffer complications are aged above 50.

As the country suffers even to this day with the surge of the third Covid wave, it is important to understand the complete impact of Covid on our health. In this way, experts will be able to develop the treatment course in such a way that elders do not suffer from long-term complications.

As of now, there is no evidence to show that Covid does not affect mobility in the long run. Further studies are needed in this regard to understand how the virus impacts the body.