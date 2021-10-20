The very first Black US sec of state, Powell’s leadership in several Republican presidents helped shape Foreign policy in the final years of the twentieth century and the formative days of the twenty-first, according to his family’s statement on Facebook.

Powell died of complications from Covid-19, according to his family. He was 84 years old.

Military Commander & The First Black Secretary Of The U.S Died As Covid

Mr. Powell was a distinguished as well as a real trailblazing soldier whose distinguished and trailblazing military career took him from combat operations in Vietnam to being the first African-American national security adviser at the end of President Ronald Reagan’s administration and the youngest and first African-American joint chief of Staff under George H.W. Bush, the then President.

As a result of the US-led coalition’s success in the Persian Gulf War, his national popularity surged. In the mid-1990s, he was considered a strong candidate and became the first Black President of America for a brief period.

The Iraq War, which he would later describe as a “blot” on his record, would permanently tarnish his image while serving as George W. Bush’s first secretary of state, and he would later label the incident a “blot” on his record.

Powell was fired, according to a statement released by Bush on Monday, “a brilliant public servant” who’d been “such a favorite of Presidents that he was awarded the Medal Of freedom on two separate occasions.” He was well-liked and well-respected both domestically and overseas. And, maybe most importantly, Colin was a devoted husband, father, and friend.”

Even though Powell never campaigned for President of the United States, when he was appointed Secretary of State by President George W. Bush in 2001, he became the country’s highest-ranking Black public figure to that point, ranking fourth in the presidential order of succession.

Over the course of his public career, Powell would become disillusioned with Republican Party’s rightward shift and would use all political capital to assist elect Democrats towards the White House, notably prominently Barack Obama, the first African-American President, whom Powell supported in the closing weeks of the 2008 presidential campaign. Powell’s broad popular appeal and reputation as one of the most famous and accomplished Black Americans throughout public life were both cited as reasons why the news was seen as a major boost for Obama’s presidential campaign.

Alma Vivian Powell, Powell’s wife of 57 years, and their three children survive him. His parents predecease Powell. Colin Powell was born on April 5, 1937, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, to Jamaican parents. Powell attended the City College of New York after growing up in the South Bronx. While there, he engaged in ROTC, where he rose through the ranks to become the team’s leader and eventually achieve the highest rank available in the corps, cadet colonel.

After graduating from college in 1958, he joined the United States Army and went on to serve two tours throughout South Vietnam throughout the 1960s. During that time, he was injured twice, including after a helicopter accident in which he saved the lives of two other troops.