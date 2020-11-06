Here is my in-depth Miracle Sheets reviews. A clean and hygienic sleep space is what Miracle sheets are claiming to provide.

You must have heard that “Human beings spend a third of their life sleeping”. And the bed is where we humans spend this portion of our lives in.

Miracle Sheets Reviews– Best Antibacterial Bed Sheets

Since our bodies are constantly shedding off atoms through dead skin cells, debris and sweat, our beds and bedsheets seem to be a collection point for such waste disposals every night.

Not to mention the other body oils and (let’s face it) drool, that accumulates overnight on our bedsheets and pillowcases.

Our bedsheets thus become a ‘botanical garden’ for germs and bacteria that feed off of such materials.

This is why changing bed sheets every week is recommended by health experts. But this might be difficult, especially in a family with more than 3 beds.

Silver-infused bedsheets such as ‘Miracle sheets’ may be the solution.

Product Name Miracle Sheets Main Benefits Premium-grade bedsheets that have incorporated an innovative method for fighting germ build-up and providing a more hygienic environment. Manufacturer Aloft home Category Premium Bedsheets Price $129 Main colors Stone, White, and Sky blue Sizes Queen, Twin, Full, and Kingsize Availabilty Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

What is it?

Miraclebrand sheets or Miracle sheets are a line of premium-grade bedsheets that have incorporated an innovative method for fighting germ build-up and providing a more hygienic environment on your bed.

According to Miracle Sheets review, these bed sheets are made with a threaded layer of all-natural silver, that is comprised of silver ions which is the active agent responsible for sterilizing the sheets.

This way, Miracle Sheets can stay clean and fresh much longer than normal traditional cotton sheets and so this can help to avoid overburdening your washing machines from time to time.

Apart from its anti-microbial properties, these sheets are also made with ‘luxuriously soft’ Supima cotton that can regulate a cool temperature within the sheets.

About the Manufacturer

Miraclebrand, the producer of Miracle sheets, belongs to a company called ‘Aloft home’ which is predominantly a linen producer for bedding and bathroom rugs.

The company was founded in 2017 with the aim of providing luxurious and comfortable, but also sustainable, clean, and affordable linens.

It soon noticed a rising demand for antimicrobial bedsheets and decided to create a dedicated product line for manufacturing its new products.

The company is committed to providing an eco-friendly and sustainable model. So, all of its products are Oeko-Tex certified and thus free from harmful chemicals.

This company is situated and headquartered in New York, and engages mostly in online sales through direct selling from their official website.

How does it work? The science revealed!

As mentioned in Miracle Sheets reviews, they are comprised of 95% Supima cotton and 5% natural silver.

The 5% of threaded silver firmly woven along with the cotton is the bacteria killer in this product.

The antimicrobial properties of silver have been well documented for ages. The positively charged silver ions (Ag+) are what do most of the work here against various forms of microbes such as bacteria, fungi, and certain viruses.

Silver ions bind to bacterial cell walls and block the transport of substances in and out of the cell. This blocks the cell’s respiratory system thereby suffocating them and destroying their energy production.

Silver ions also interact with the DNA of these bacterial cells and inhibit bacterial cell division which stops their replication (reproduction).

Overall, you can see that silver is a mass murderer of germs. So, you know who to call for a microbial genocide.

Silver has a long history of use in wound care but we still don’t completely understand the mechanisms that give silver this germ-killing property.

Various studies are already underway for developing better antibiotics based on silver, especially silver nanoparticles.

Main Benefits of using Miracle Sheets

♻️ Kills 99.9% of bacteria

The ionization of the natural silver infused into these fabrics create a toxic environment for bacteria and other disease-causing microbes. These products claim to destroy 99.9% of such microbes, which is very impressive.

♻️ 3 times less laundry

Since germ build-up is naturally combated by these products, you won’t need to wash them as regularly. According to the manufacturers you only need to wash these sheets 1/3rd the amount you wash regular sheets and towels.

♻️ Temperature regulation

The natural silver inside these bedsheets acts as a thermoregulator that helps keep your body maintain its normal temperature and avoid night sweats during your sleep.

♻️ Healthier skin

Using dirty rugs infested with microbes and dangerous bacteria can lead to acne and other skin problems. So, the natural germ-killing mechanism of silver-infused bedsheets and towels will help you maintain cleaner and healthier skin.

♻️ Less odor

As mentioned in Miracle Sheets review, the bacteria and germ build-up are the main culprits of bad odor in your bedsheets. So, by creating a germ-free zone in your bedsheets, you can keep the bad odor away for a longer time than regular sheets.

You can always use anti-odor treatments for regular bedsheets but they are only a temporary solution that wears off fast, as opposed to the lifelong protection provided by silver-infused sheets.

♻️ Saves water and electricity

Obviously, by reducing the laundry load you save money on water and electricity. But looking at the bigger picture, switching to this kind of bedsheets is a conservative approach that will pave the way for a greener environment in the future.

♻️ 30-day trial

Miraclebrand has a 30-day Free-trial offer that allows you to test these sheets yourself at home and return easily If you are not satisfied with the product.

Comparing miracle sheets and traditional sheets

Traditional cotton and polyester bedsheets require frequent washes to limit its germ-build up. They are prone to odors and stains.

Some of these variants may be too rough on your skin that can cause blemishes and some bad quality materials may not be able to regulate temperature appropriately, causing night sweats and hot flashes.

Miracle sheets can be a convenient alternative that can offer comfort and quality of sleep better than traditional sheets. They dry 2 times as fast as regular sheets and require less washing.

They are made with premium quality cotton that is very comfortable and can regulate a good temperature within them.

Their only drawback is that they are much more expensive than regular sheets.

Should you buy this product?

It depends entirely on your needs actually.

If you live alone or with a partner, washing your bed sheets and pillowcases every week shouldn’t be that much of a hassle. Convenience is one of the key factors for getting this product.

The rigorous marketing strategies of antibacterial sheets, such as the ones produced by both Silvon and Miracle sheets alike, have probably exaggerated the germ-build up in bedsheets to make you interested in their products.

So, unless you’re a total germophobe, like me, who can’t find himself at ease with that 0.1% of germs that somehow survived and still lingering in my Miracle sheets, you’ll be fine sticking with your traditional bedsheets.

There are various antibacterial treatment solutions that can help fend off germs and bacteria build-up from your regular bed sheets. But the problem is that they wear off very quickly and needs frequent treatment to maintain their effectiveness.

Thus, if convenience is again a factor, the silver fiber of Miracle sheets will permanently protect the fabric for life, unlike typical antibacterial and anti-odor treatments which last 5-10 washes at most.

So, to summarize, if you want a low maintenance bedsheet that can regulate a cool atmosphere within them and provide life-long protection against microbial agents, then Miracle Sheets are a good option for you.

How to get your hands on them?

As of now Miracle sheets are only sold through their official online store.

Their sheets come in 2 main variants that differ in thread count.

Thread count refers to the number of horizontal and vertical threads per square inch in the fabric. Generally, the higher the thread count, the softer the sheet, and the more likely it will wear well or soften over time. Thread counts higher than 400 is usually considered as premium quality and long-lasting.

The two variants sold include: –

Signature set

It is a 480-thread-count percale weave and it includes a set of – 2 pillowcases, 1 fitted sheet, and 1 flat sheet.

They come in 4 sizes – Queen, Twin, Full, and King size. The prices may vary between sizes but usually, the standard queen size set costs around $159.

Extra Luxe set

Which is apparently their best-selling set, includes a luxurious 620-thread-count sateen weave set. The 620-thread-count really enhances the smoothness and softness of the fabric.

This set also includes 2 pillowcases, 1 fitted and 1 flat sheet, and come in the previously mentioned 4 sizes as well. The standard queen size costs $209.

These include their bedding set only; They also sell bath sets that have a wide range of silver-infused towels and washcloths as well.

All of these items are made with premium quality ‘Supima Cotton’ and comes in 3 main colors – Stone, White, and Sky blue.

Important: Currently there is a promotional offer that has slashed the prices of their bedding sets by 20% and bathing sets by 18%.

Verdict

As per Miracle Sheets reviews, No matter how miraculously these bedsheets destroy almost all microbes that come in contact with it, they are still bedsheets that will accumulate a whole lot of other skin and hair products, debris, and irritants throughout its use.

They will still need a wash occasionally to promote safer hygiene.

But it’s difficult to understate their benefits, especially in the matter of convenience they provide that can make our lives easier. They dry twice as fast as normal sheets and require just 1/3rd of their normal laundry requirement.

Their expensive cost price may be a put off for some people but there seems to be a well-satisfied customer base following this product.

Everyone seems to be enjoying the comfiness and softness of these sheets. Some have even claimed improvement in their back and shoulder acne after using them.

However, you find to like them, the 30-day free-trial makes it easy to leave it to your individual experience and to find out.