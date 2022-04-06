The Most Awaited Miraculous Ladybug (Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir)

All the fans of Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir get ready to see their favorite Miraculous in the coming month. The fourth season of Miraculous Ladybug had its farewell in the first week of March. And now, there are many other projects ready for 2022.

The closest project is the Miraculous Ladybug London Special, which is released between the release period of Season 5.

The movie is all set to come out within a few months. The release dates are not yet confirmed. Jeremy Zag revealed the character description.

So all the fans were eagerly waiting for Miraculous Ladybug and excited to know about the release dates. So, when is the movie going to entertain its fans? You will get to know everything here.

The movie and some particular projects like the 6th and 7th seasons of the anime have also been confirmed.

Knowing more further right after the fifth season, the Africa Special Featuring Lady Dragon is also all set for entertaining their fans. Take a glance at all news updates so far.

The Official Announcement!

On March 12, 2022, the final episode of Miraculous Ladybug Season 4 struck back to part 2. And there was no announcement of the Miraculous Ladybug London Special till now.

The details regarding the release dates will likely be coming soon, right after the Summer Spring. In the first week of March, the schedule ahead of the fourth season was posted by the team of Miraculous. Now the trailer may come out soon.

So has the production started?

There are no official updates from Jeremy Zag and Toei Animation regarding the manufacturing or the production of Miraculous Ladybug London in Particular.

So far, some visuals of the anime have emerged over the internet. This shows that the movie mainly has been in manufacturing.

The progress has indeed commenced the animation procedure. On the other hand, the extent of the final touch is yet unknown.

What to expect from the Operation?

Jeremy Zag revealed many details of the new Special on the same day as the renewal of Season 6 and 7. So, as per the details, Miraculous Ladybug London Special will be a twisted story about Miss Rose.

In the upcoming Miraculous anime world, she has been characterized. As per the details from the comics, she is a magical spy from London.

Along with her sister, these two ladies travel around London to catch the authorities who cheat people. The director also confirms that Miss Rose is originally from London from his Instagram handle.

She moved to Japan after getting separated from her sister. So there was a mission that brought her to London, which will lead to a reunion between the two sisters.

There are no official updates regarding the release date of the Miraculous Ladybug London Special. However, knowing that Toei Animation and Jeremy Zag stick to the pre-announcement schedule, the particular movie can release within two months.

This month the first trailer may be released. So, stay in touch to know more about the particular movie Miraculous Ladybug London Special on the current dates.