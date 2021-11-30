A member of the Auckland City Council, Josephine Bartley, drove over to explore the damage caused when she heard a local Covid-19 vaccination clinic was vandalized earlier this month. Her attention was drawn to three men loitering near her parking spot after she helped the owner contact law enforcement.

Misinformation And Extremism About Vaccines From The U.S

Last week, she told me over the phone and by email that some men were standing around her car and staring at her. A member of the group called her a scumbag and implied that they should damage her vehicle.

A vehicle with four wheels was then parked outside. But Bartley, a member of the Labour Party, was shaken by the experience, explaining that she had no idea if these men were linked to vandalism committed at the health center, which serves primarily the Pacific community.

Residents who have been virtually Covid-free for most of the pandemic are facing rising vaccination mandates and rising case numbers as New Zealand adopts a policy of living with the virus. Some U.S. politicians are inspiring a protest movement in part fueled by opposition to vaccinations and frustration with pandemic restrictions.

Researchers in New Zealand wrote in a recent working paper that the intensity and popularity of misinformation around Coronavirus antigen 19 had spiked since August when an outbreak was driven in large part by the delta variant of the coronavirus responsible for the vast majority of New Zealand cases.

Researchers said the disinformation was being used to lure New Zealanders from vaccine resistance to white nationalism and extreme misogyny, respectively, once vaccine hesitancy turns into vaccine resistance. According to Bartley, the most extreme content was coming from overseas, especially Australia and the U.S. She reported that New Zealanders were abusing her office and the clinic online before the clinic incident.

Also, NBC News observed Telegram messages sent to the pharmacist who complained about Shane Chafin’s anti-vaccine broadcasts, where he appeared to encourage followers to harass the pharmacist in retaliation. A comment from Chafin has been requested by NBC News.

Crowds at anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination rallies in cities such as Wellington and Christchurch were wearing hats and flags promoting the Qanoon conspiracy theory movement. In comparison to Trump rallies, a typical protest feels like a miniature New Zealand version of one, says Sam Brett, a student at the University of Canterbury.

Sanjana Hattotuwa, a research fellow at the University of Auckland and author of the working paper, said that they also co-opted the language and culture of Indigenous Maoris even as it promotes anti-Maori racism online. In particular, white supremacy accounts and actors are appropriated symbols, stories, and individuals associated with Maori identity, culture, and history on Telegram, an app that provides greater anonymity than Twitter or Facebook and less control over community rules.

New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby team performs the Ka Mate haka, a ceremonial dance, before each of its matches as part of the Maori flag. Governmentally recognized Maori tribe Ngati Toa asked protesters to stop using the dance immediately in a statement this month.

The tribe repeatedly mentions Brian Tamaki, who leads the Freedom and Rights Coalition, as an anti-lockdown firebrand who plans to teach the haka to protesters. He did not respond to requests for comment since Tamaki is out on bail after being arrested multiple times for appearing at anti-lockdown protests in violation of court orders and public health laws. Tamaki’s Pentecostal church member Martin Daly said he disagreed with the tribe’s directive. Daly is also active in the Freedom and Rights Coalition.

New Zealand’s anti-vaccination movement has been criticized by Auckland-based security analyst Paul Buchanan, who describes populist rhetoric as dehumanizing and tinged with violence and demeaning to political and social opponents. Daly argued that the protest movement’s concerns about the erosion of civil liberties were not misplaced and that protesters were not extremists. She said the opposition to lockdowns and vaccination mandates outside parliament in Wellington on Nov. 9 was not representative of the public’s views.