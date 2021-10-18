The United States Food and Drug Administration will evaluate the mixing and matching of booster shots as well as the possibility of booster doses for Johnson & Johnson recipients on Friday, the 15th of October, 2021.

With the aim of encouraging more and more people to get booster vaccine shots, the United States Food and Drug Administration has appointed a committee of vaccine experts.

Moderna Covid Booster Vaccine Has Been Endorsed By The FDA

The convened vaccine committee has on Thursday, the 14th of October, 2021 unanimously endorsed a booster vaccine shot for individuals who have had their initial vaccine dose regimes from Moderna.

However, the booster vaccine has only been approved for a specific section of the country’s population.

Also, according to the recommendation of the U.S health advisory committee, only a selected section of the country’s population, who received their original two Moderna vaccine doses, at least six months ago, would be eligible to get a booster shot, which should only be half the dose of the original vaccine, to increase protection against Coronavirus.

Amongst the section of the population who took the initial vaccine shots of Moderna and have now been sanctioned to get their third dose of booster shot by the Food and Drug Administration convened a committee of vaccine experts are the people aged sixty-five years and older as well the population in the age group of eighteen to sixty-four years, who are at a higher risk of contracting Coronavirus because of any pre-existing medical conditions or people in the age group of 18 to 64 years, who either work or reside in situations and environments that put them at a higher risk of getting severely infected with COVID 19.

The same section of the population has also been approved to get the Pfizer booster shot.

This endorsement is a vital step in the country’s booster campaign. There has been a positive response to the boosters approved by the FDA last month for Pfizer recipients However, the notable difference between the booster shots for Moderna and Pfizer is their dosages. While the booster shot for Pfizer has the same dosage as its previous two vaccine shots, the recommended dose for the booster shot for Moderna is only half of its first two vaccine shots.

The committee of vaccine experts’ vote is not legally binding. Even though the Food and Drug Administration is not legally obliged to follow the recommendations of the vaccine committee, it usually does act in accordance with it.

Last month, in September 2021, the Food and Drug Administration had signed off on extra doses for the recipients of Pfizer vaccine shots in the same group of population. The United States of America health officials have been consistently endorsing that all the vaccines that have been authorized in the U.S have been proven to offer high levels of protection against Coronavirus infection. However, there have been concerns lately about the possibility of the protection provided with the vaccine waning in the face of mild COVID 19 infections.

In comparison to the booster plan that the United States of America’s President Joe Biden had initially proposed for the nation’s general population, the current booster dose endorsements don’t seem to be a match for it.

However, to make further progress in this department, the Food and Drug Administration’s committee of experts is due to have an official meeting on Friday, 15th October 2021, to discuss the probability of mixing and matching booster doses as well as to evaluate booster vaccines for the recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.