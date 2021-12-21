Since the onset of Omicron, many of the countries are now seeing a rapid increase in cases. The UK is the worst hit with more than 20,000 cases and 11 deaths as well. However, no lockdown has yet been initiated in the UK and people have been advised to get their vaccination at the earliest.

Moderna To Develop Omicron Specific Vaccine

The 2 dose vaccine shots which were effective against the delta variant don’t provide much protection when it comes to Omicron. Researchers have asked people to get the booster shots as it increases the neutral antibody levels so as to protect a person from Omicron as well.

Stephane Bancel the CEO of Moderna stated that they will be developing an Omicron-specific booster shot and will be sending this to clinical trials at the earliest. He stated that even though booster shots are providing protection against the current Omicron variant, but if it mutates more then there might be a scenario where the booster shots won’t cover that as well. Omicron has 50 mutations and 30 of them are linked to the high transmission and could also mutate more thereby making it evade the protection offered by the current booster shots.

The spike protein in Omicron is now known to hide behind the fat cells which makes it hard for the neutral antibody to locate them. If not located the virus could grow and progress, making it more dangerous and in some cases life-threatening as well. Many of the antiviral pills are known to address these issues however it has not yet been sanctioned by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration).

Moderna has also stated that its current booster shot which is 50 mg provides 37 times more neutral antibody which is good for addressing the Omicron variant. However, the company suggests that FDA should sanction the 100 mg booster shot as in the lab trials it has been observed to provide 87 times more neutral antibodies. There are a few side effects associated with this and the company is working on fixing them.

Dr. Stephen Hoge who is the President for Moderna in a conference call with all its investors stated that at the time company won’t be going for approval of 100 mg booster shots. The company would like to first have some clinical trials and if the data from the lab test matches this and a viable solution exists then the company would go ahead with the sanction of 100 mg shots.

Among a few of the trials that were conducted for 100 mg booster shots, the data states that it is safe for most of the age group, however, no testing has yet been done for pregnant women and people with some underlying medical issues.

In the meantime, New Jersey and New York are now contributing to 19% of all the cases in the US. New York is now seeing a 7 day average of 20,000 cases which combines both delta and Omicron as well. Many of the offices which were scheduled to be opened after New Year have now been pushed back till the situation comes under control.

Nursing home residents have stated that many of them are eligible for booster shots however there is a shortage of the same and they are still waiting for it. The federal government has asked the pharma giants Moderna and Pfizer to increase their production of vaccines so as to meet the demand of the market during the holiday season.

More testing and vaccination centers are being opened by the government as more people are traveling during the holiday season to their friends and families.