Merck is one of the few companies that are trying to make an antiviral pill for covid 19. Until now the only protection against the virus is taking the vaccine which might soon change. The antiviral pill is known as molnupiravir which is created by Merck company in an attempt to make it easy for people suffering from the coronavirus.

Molnupiravir Covid-19 Antiviral Pill To Make Its Way To Market

FDA (Food and Drug Administration) had a meeting on Tuesday for deciding whether to approve the pill for regular people or not. Merck had submitted all their data to FDA for approval in October itself for their antiviral pill and was waiting for a response from FDA.

In the meeting which was conducted on Tuesday, the antiviral pill gained a good response and a vote count of 13 – 10 as well. However, many people on the committee believed that there is still not enough data to back up the pill.

It has been also found that if pregnant women consume this pill it could cause serious harm to the fetus as well. However, Merck argued that this is true that the pill could cause harm to pregnant women and should not be given to them at this stage, but the positives outweigh the negative aspects of the pill and should be approved for general use.

People who are suffering from coronavirus can take up the pill during the initial days in a 5-day process so as to keep themselves safe and eliminate the virus rather than going into the hospital and isolating themselves. The company spokesman also stated that they are working to see if the antiviral pill is effective against the new Omicron variant as well and the results will soon be shared.

The pill is basically made for people who are yet to be vaccinated. Earlier the company claimed that taking the pill would cut down the hospitalization and death chances by 50% however when the FDA was reviewing the results the new data suggest that the pill can only cut down the hospitalization and death rate by 30%. This is too less however FDA stated that something is better than nothing.

Pfizer too had submitted their antiviral pill for approval and no word has come out of it. Pfizer spokesman stated that their pill has a much better hospitalization and death rate prevention rate as compared to Merck`s antiviral pill.

Taking a pill at home can even help the hospitals from being run down and is of prime importance during the winter season. Upon granted for public use US government is willing to buy 3.1 million pills from the company.

Earlier when Merck`s applied for approval they provided the data collected from the UK which many stated won’t be accepted by the FDA. However, FDA informed that they will accept this data only if there was clinical trial data as well in this set which Merck later submitted and was approved on the basis of this.

In the UK the antiviral pill has already been approved and authorized for use among the common people. As of now, no price has been mentioned for the pill and it has been stated that the pill will only be given out from pharmacies if the people can produce a prescription for the same.

Pharmacies have been ordered to stock up on the pill upon arrival and cross-check the prescription properly. Many people might try to hoard the pills for their own gain which could be a troublesome issue for the government. US government has made a purchase plan of $2.2 billion for antiviral pills.