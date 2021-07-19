Smallpox once was an outbreak the world assumed she could not survive, then came various other virus outbreaks and here we are settling with the Coronavirus but there has been a new virus in town which is known as the Monkeypox. It does not sound serious, but the virus is known to have particular symptoms and nobody has been claimed dead due to monkeypox.

Monkeypox Reported In Texas

A resident who was seen traveling internationally to Atlanta from Nigeria with the final destination being Dallas Love Field Airport, the CDC mentioned. This is the first time and first case of this particular virus seen in the US in two decades.

The patient is now hospitalized and in isolation in Dallas and is known to be in a stable condition, public health officials along with Dallas County Health and Human Services stated. This case, as per Dallas County Judge who is Clay Jenkins says that is not an alarming reason and we do not expect any threat towards the general public as this illness, which is the monkeypox virus, has not been seen detected in the US since 2003 outbreak, which also infected 47 people.

This outbreak was tracked down pet prairie dogs that lie in the Midwest that harbored the virus. Monkeypox, like a virus that can also be seen spreading from person to person through respiratory droplets or different bodily fluids. The risk of spreading could be below and one reason for this could be the masking up guidelines.

If the guidelines are being followed and vaccination rates are high, we can fight against the spreading of this particular virus. The CDC is now helping to contact the fellow passengers of particular patients and assessing their risks, which are potential.

As per Dr. Phillip Huang, this is just another demonstration of the significance of maintaining a strong public health infrastructure since we are only a ride away from any globally spread infectious disease. Monkeypox is seen being related to smallpox which was erased worldwide in the year 1980, all thanks due to the smallpox vaccine.

A distinctive rash that lasts for about months, was caused by both illnesses. Smallpox was known to have a higher fatality rate than monkeypox. After an individual is infected or exposed to the monkeypox virus, it takes about 14 days to develop symptoms as per CDC, which in turn takes all the time to develop other viruses like fatigue, fever, headache, and muscle aches.

Within a week of these symptoms, an infected individual develops a bumpy, raised rash which often is seen spreading to the entire body. The infected individual is then considered highly contagious until those who have raised bumps have fallen off or scarred over. Many patients are fortunately recovered within a month but in rare cases, the virus is seen as fatal and nobody was seen dead in the year 2003 in the US.

Monkeypox’s Name Discovery-

One may ask where did the virus get its name, the monkeypox. Well, because it was found in laboratories where monkeys have been tested in late 1950. It was not until 1970, that it was discovered in humans in Congo. Cases have been exclusively contained to remote areas of Africa which are West Africa and Central Africa.

Treatment-

There is not known to be a specific treatment to cure monkeypox, or no vaccines are provided or are discovered for this particular virus as per CDC, although, the smallpox vaccine jabs were seen to be used in the year 2003 which was seen as a help to contain the outbreak.

