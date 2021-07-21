The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports an American who recently traveled to Nigeria has been infected with monkeypox. Authorities believe there is minimal risk of spreading the virus to others. Acute monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral disease caused by the same virus kind as smallpox, although it’s milder, according to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.

The Threat Of Monkeypox Spreading Is Low After A Case Has Been Reported In U.S Residents

The illness usually begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses into a widespread rash on the face and body. For most infections, the duration is between 2 and 4 weeks. According to the CDC, the patient is now being treated at a Dallas hospital.

In a statement, the Centers for Disease Control said they’re trying to reach out to passengers and others who may have come into contact with the patient on two flights: Lagos to Atlanta on July 8, with arrival on July 9; and Atlanta to Dallas on July 9. Because the COVID-19 pandemic forced passengers to wear masks on their flights and at U.S. airports, the CDC predicted that monkeypox was unlikely to spread, the agency said in an emailed statement.

The strain of monkeypox, in this case, is typically found in parts of West Africa, and it can make people sick in about 1 out of 100 cases. Immune system-weakened individuals can be more susceptible to infection. Prior to this case, at least six monkeypox cases had been reported in travelers returning from Nigeria (including one in the United Kingdom) and one in Israel.

This case has no connection to any of those previously discussed. The CDC said that more monkeypox cases have been reported in the United Kingdom among people who have come in contact with travelers who have monkeypox.

Rodents and small mammals native to Africa are suspected of carrying the virus to people and to other forest animals such as monkeys. A person can contract monkeypox by being bitten or scratched by an animal, preparing wild game, or having contact with infected animals or animal products.

People can also contract monkeypox by breathing in airborne droplets or by contacting body fluids, monkeypox sores, or items that have been contaminated with these materials. Monkeypox outbreaks are most prevalent in Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

More About Monkeypox

An infection with the monkeypox virus causes monkeypox, a rare disease. As well as variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (which is used in the vaccination against smallpox), and cowpox virus, they all belong to the Orthopoxvirus genus.

An outbreak of the pox-like disease in monkey colonies kept for research led to the discovery of monkeypox in 1958. The first human case of monkeypox was reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo during an intense campaign to eradicate smallpox. Several other central and western African countries have reported cases of monkeypox since then. There have only been six documented human monkeypox infections outside of Africa;

U.S. cases during 2003 (47)

Three cases in both the United Kingdom and the United States

2018: Israel (1 case)

In 2019, in Singapore (1 case)

Three cases in the United Kingdom (2021); one case in the United States (2021)

There is no evidence that monkeypox occurs naturally. A role for rodent species in transmission may, however, be played by African rodent species. Both the Central African and West African monkeypox viruses have distinctive genetic groups (clades). As a rule, Central African monkeypox infections are significantly more severe than those caused by West African monkeypox viruses, and they generally have a higher mortality rate. Central African monkeypox virus spreads person-to-person and West African monkeypox does not spread person-to-person.

