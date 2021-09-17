Several British experts pointed out that researchers should investigate the effect of coronavirus vaccines on women’s menstrual cycles in clinical trials because many women are concerned about this type of problem.

The British Medical Journal reported on an article written by Dr. Victoria Male, a reproductive specialist at Imperial College London, showing that a virus or vaccination could disrupt a woman’s menstrual cycle temporarily. As a result, these effects need to be studied.

More Research should Be Conducted On Covid-19 Vaccines And Menstruation

In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) lists several common withdrawal symptoms associated with covid-19 vaccination. These include sore arms, fever, fatigue, and myalgia.

There is no mention of changes to periods or unexpected vaginal bleeding, but primary care providers and reproductive health professionals receive more and more calls from patients who deal with these issues shortly after vaccination.

The MHRA’s yellow card surveillance scheme for adverse drug reactions recorded more than 30 000 reports it received for all of the currently available Covid-19 vaccines by 2 September 2021.

In this article, Male writes that young women’s hesitancy to get Covid-19 vaccines is often based on false claims that vaccines might harm their future prospects for getting pregnant. Her remarks were intended to underscore the danger of failing to thoroughly investigate any reports of menstrual changes following vaccination.

It is especially important for those who use their menstrual cycle to prevent or achieve pregnancy to know if vaccination affects their periods, she explained. When the connection between vaccination and menstrual changes is proved, people will have the information they need to adjust to potentially altered cycles, she added.

The National Institutes of Health announced last month that it spent $1.67 million to fund five research teams researching why women can experience periods after vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine.

As noted in a statement released on August 30 by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, many factors can cause the menstrual cycle to change temporarily. The reason for this is a complicated interaction among the body’s cells, tissues, and hormones.

In some cases, immunoreactions to the COVID-19 vaccine could induce temporary changes in the menstrual cycle caused by the interaction between the uterus’ immune cells and signals, Male explained. In addition to stress related to the pandemic, lifestyle changes resulting from the epidemic, and infection with CoV-19 (the virus that causes SARS) are also contributing factors, she added. According to Male, it appears that the changes will remain temporary and harmless.

Despite individuals reporting an abnormal period after vaccination, the period usually turns normal following a subsequent cycle, and important to note is that the Covid-19 vaccination is not harmful to fertility, she wrote. According to her, menstrual changes have been reported in association with both the adenovirus-vectored and mRNA-vectored covid-19 vaccines, suggesting that a connection may be due more to an immune response than the vaccine component in question.

Women with birth defects may also experience menstrual changes after having received the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. Activation of the immune system may affect the menstrual cycle in response to diverse events, including viral infection. For example, one study of menstruating women found that approximately a quarter of those with SARS-CoV-2 suffered from menstrual disturbances.

The study of these effects, however, should not come afterthought, Male said. Women are understandably concerned about such changes, according to Dr. Jo Mountfield, vice president of Britain’s Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She said these temporary changes are not predicted to have a negative impact on a person’s future fertility or reproductive ability.

Coronavirus vaccines provide the best protection against illnesses, she added. As Mountfield said in a statement, this is especially important for women planning a pregnancy. They know that pregnant women who are not vaccinated are more likely to develop serious illnesses from COVID-19, she explained. In support of calls for more research into why women could be experiencing altered menstrual cycles after having the vaccine, we think more studies are needed.