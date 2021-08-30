Back In May 2021 just before the outbreak of the Delta variant of the Sars-COV-2 virus, an unvaccinated teacher in Marin County, northwest of San Francisco, who had shown mild symptoms of the Covid-19 infection, showed up to teach students in class. This single incident led to 26 more infections in the school.

More Vaccinations And Studies Offer Hope For American Students

Another study of cases in the nearby Los Angeles County showed that cases of Sars-COV-2 infection among children and adolescents were three and a half times lower as compared to other age groups when the schools implemented all the covid protocols of wearing masks, social distancing, regular testing, and all other precautions.

Such studies led the director of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States to state that more cases of covid-19 infection are being observed in areas that are not following the protocols issued by the CDC.

The John Hopkins University has reported that there are still 1100 Americans who are dying every day from infection caused by the Delta variant of the Sars-COV-2 virus. The CDC added that 85000 Americans had to be hospitalized for covid-19 infection early this week and this is the highest number of hospitalizations since February 2021.

To make matters worse, Hurricane Ida has hit the western parts of the United States and there are patients with cuts, fractures, and heart attacks being brought into hospitals already overburdened with Covid-19 patients. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was faced with the prospect of having to evacuate hospitals in the wake of the hurricane. He said this isn’t possible with a large number of Covid patients already in his state hospitals. He said he had nowhere to take these patients, neither within the state nor outside.

Other states on the northern gulf coast have also been given evacuation notices as hurricane Ida is expected to hit on Sunday 29 August 2021. The Singing River Gulfport in Mississippi is expecting floodwaters to get into the hospital which is already full of Covid patients and facilities Director Randall Cobb is apprehending more patients than his hospital can handle. The situation is bad, very bad was all that a worried Randall Cobb could say.

This hospital has enough generator fuel, food, and supplies to last for 96 hours and the hospital is committed to treating all patients with serious issues. Hospital staff is, however, advising people with minimal injuries to go to designated storm shelters where first aid and basic medical facilities would be provided.

While CDC director Rochelle Walensky pointed out that most cases of Covid-19 were being observed in areas that had the least number of vaccinations, her words turned out to be correct in the state of Idaho which indeed has the least number of vaccinations among all the states in the US. The situation in the state of Idaho is so bad that a classroom in the Kootenai Health Centre had to be converted into a makeshift Covid ward to accommodate 23 ill patients.

The situation in other states with low rates of vaccinations is not much better. Doctors in the state of Alabama were pleading with their communities to come out and get vaccinated as the intensive care units in hospitals in the state had run out of space.

The situation in the state of Idaho is so serious that the state administration is requesting people with basic medical skills and even people willing to just help to sign up with the state’s medical reserve corps. Idaho is also trying to provide temporary licenses to retired health workers.

The situation is still serious across the United States and the arrival of a hurricane in the midst of this crisis will be an added burden for the medical services.