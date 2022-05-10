Morocco animal shelter forced to relocate after 12 dogs killed

A poison attack on a Moroccan animal shelter has killed 12 dogs after poisoned meat was thrown into the charity’s yard.
Moroccan Animal Aid (MAA) has been forced to relocate after offal and thought to have been laced with poison were eaten by the dogs after allegedly being thrown over the fence by a neighbour.
Workers attempted to revive the dogs, pumping their stomachs of the meat which came out so covered in poison it made the rescuers ‘eyes sting’ according to founder Lucy Austin, but nine of the dogs were killed.
Three more died in the months after the alleged attack, which took place during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, because there were no vets available to treat the animals.
Austin said: ‘The same thing happened a few months later. In that case, however, we were able to take all the dogs to the vet where they were given an antidote for the poison and were put on special medicine.’