On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released an order forcing provinces to shut several polling places where people can vote by mail. As a measure of electoral protection, districts are restricted to one drop-off location that allows pollers, selected by political parties and candidates, to observe polling, said Abbott.

This new Order came into force on Friday and amended the Abbot Order of July 27, which recognized the pandemic’s danger by introducing a state law restricting postal voting to Election Day only for six days of early polling. Democrats blasted the move in the narrow election through a thinly covert bid to suppress votes. Gilberto Hinojosa, President of the Texas Democratic Party, said, “Republican people are on the brink of losing, but Gov. Abbott seeks to change the rules last minute. Courts across the country, including yesterday’s five circuits, held that it is too late to amend electoral law, but we will pursue our struggling Republican leadership too. “May he be delighted. The Republicans of Abbott and Texas are fearful. We are developing a campaign on November 3, which will be overcome by the voting machine, and these cheaters will do nothing.

The Order of Abbott arrived the same day that four drop-offs were opened at Travis County in Austin that election officers were preparing to satisfy the pandemic’s unparalleled demand for mail-in. Twelve places opened Monday at Harris Town, home to Houston. To mitigate fears about the productivity of the US, the various deputy locations were not only easy. In Travis County, three downtown locations include the electorate; after a photo ID has been displayed and a roster signed, he has to submit his mail-in ballots. County Secretary Dana DeBeauvoir told Travis that she was looking at a legal challenge to Abbott’s Order, which she said came with no notice and seemed to be disturbing — and that is.

DeBeauvoir, a Democrat, said, “It is a calculated attempt at influencing elections. So far, a mail-in ballot was demanded from 71,000 Travis County residents, which is nearly 100,000, simple to dwarf the 27,000 absentee votes cast during the recent presidential election, she added. Dora Hernandez, 71, was among half a dozen residents at one of the county dropping points on Airport Boulevard who had opted for a 30-minute ballot at the end of the Thursday afternoon. Hernandez said she was concerned about the lack of her vote by mail. I also thought about voting in person because while I’m a safe man and I have no simple concerns, I’m also an older woman, and that made me concerned,” she said. “I did things like this for the only reason. Limiting the number of drop-off sites would affect big, highly democrat, or trend-driving urban counties. Abbott’s new Order, the Texas Democratic Party, said, was aimed at a ‘growing Texas electorate.’

We must take particular precautions to improve ballot protection procedures worldwide to safeguard Texans' right to vote throughout the COVID 19 pandemic. These enhanced security mechanisms would ensure better openness and help end fraudulent voting activities, "said Abbott.

State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, said that it was a significant move for vote watchers to track voting. The public must trust the legitimacy of the electoral system. As a former election official, I am bewildered that any county clerk is resistant to allowing poll observers present to monitor election officers’ conduct their duties under the Texas Election Code. But the Democratic clerk of Harris County and DeBeauvoir of Travis County, Chris Hollins, said surveyors at any falling position were welcome. Hollins says Abbott’s heart shift would raise weeks of ads in many drop-off places in the most populated part of the state.

To go back to his word is detrimental to voters at this stage and leads to systemic instability and political chaos,” Hollins said via Twitter. “Forcing a single drop-off site in a county that spans across almost 2,000 square miles is prejudicial and unsafe for hundreds of thousands of senior and voting people with disabilities. In dissatisfaction with the way his party treated the pandemic, Abbott changed his policy, requested face masks in several areas of Texas, and expanded the early voting in advance of the election of November 3, leading to dissatisfaction at his party’s right-wings. Several groups, including Sid Miller, Senator Sid Miller of Agriculture, Allen West of Texas Republican Party Chief, two senators of the State Senate, and four members of the State House, have recommended that the Texas Supreme Court annul the Order of Abbott adding six days’ early voting and enabling mail-in votes before elections to be delivered.

When Abbot’s Order violates state laws and the Texas constitution, the Supreme Court has not determined yet. The decision should still be changed. Though the decision cannot be declined, it will be difficult for people now. It will be an equally challenging job for the officials to help maintain social distancing. Lack of ballot polls will lead to an increase in the number of people at a single poll. You need to vote, and also you need to protect yourself. In a country where the president himself is suffering from coronavirus, the citizens need to maintain law and order and take care that there is no outbreak of the pandemic. The future can be very dangerous. With just 32vdays left in the elections, the competition is growing day by day, and it is the time for Biden to make the most out of it. On the other hand, Trump will be out of the campaigns for a temporary time.