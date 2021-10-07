In the year-to-year trend in homicide cases, the US witnessed a 30% spike in cases. As per the data from CSC National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) the homicide rate jumped from 6 cases per 1,00,000 people which was in 2019 to roughly 7.8 cases per 1,00,000 people in 2020.

The previous largest jump was back in 2001 where a 20% rise was seen and this was majorly due to the September 11, 2001 terror attack that took place on the twin tower.

Murder Rate In US At Its Peak During Pandemic

Dr. Teresa Murray Amato said that emergency physicians are getting back-to-back cases on a daily basis and this is a troublesome issue all over the US. It is still unclear as to what the pandemic has caused for these many cases to rise however more research is being conducted in this area to know its track.

Dr. Timothy Sullivan said that pandemic has caused many changes in an individual ranging from their social life to their economical life as well. Physicians are seeing many behavioral patterns in people as they are just sitting at home all day without much outside interaction. Many people are experiencing depression and anxiety due to this while many other people are getting violent.

Sullivan said that the pandemic has caused great economical strain on many of the families and this has led to widespread suffering. Many of the Americans lost their job in the pandemic and are still trying to get back on their feet.

He further stated that this kind of emotional turbulence and substance use can make a person lose his sanity very easily. The other major problem in America is the easy access to guns due to which the crime rate is so high in the country as compared to other places around the world.

It has been found that most of the acts committed were due to a sudden urge or mental instability and the assailant regretted it right at the next moment. Sullivan says that people should start talking to each other if not face to face at least on the phone. They should know that they are not alone and should seek help if the pain becomes unbearable.

Covid 19 pandemic is now seeing a decline in the US, however, the hospitalization cases are more than 1,00,000 per day with more than 1/4th of the cases being kids. Many counties have reported that the assailants turn up to this mostly due to the financial crunch or some due to the job they lost. Junkies getting violent are still low as compared to people who lost their job and are trying to keep water running in their homes.

The US has stated that they will be putting more officers on the streets and will also start some new self-help initiatives for the people to cope up with the pandemic depressions as well.

There have been few cases in the US wherein the family members have attacked the doctor as they had lost someone due to covid. Due to this many of the doctors are now scared at security at hospitals have been increased to deal with this trauma as well. Many support groups have been formed to help people deal with depression and anxiety issues as well.

In other news, Pfizer`s booster shots have been administered to roughly 2 million people and are being sent to all parts of the US. Biden administration has stated that they will be opening more testing centers for better access and more vaccination booths are being installed in many parts of the country as well.