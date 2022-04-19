Murray Hone: Evangeline Lilly’s Ex-Husband, Net Worth, Hockey, Age!

Murray Hone is a famous Canadian ice hockey player who was able to get a huge amount of attention on social media after he married the famous Canadian actress Evangeline Lilly.

The couple has been able to attain a huge amount of reputation in the industry.

It was after their divorce that the social media headlines further soared. They both have created a lot of headlines in multiple types of regards and manners.

Murray Hone’s Early Life

The former player was born in Canada. At the same time, his parents were also of Canadian origin only. But he has not been comfortable enough in disclosing the details of his parents and early life. He did not even disclose his educational background.

The only fact that he is of a Canadian Nationality is known to his fans. Apart from that, he has not been able to disclose anything on the web.

Murray Hone Career

He is an Ice Hockey player from Canada. He has not disclosed many details about this professional career at all.

It is only known that he has been able to achieve a lot of recognitions and awards for the country of Canada. He has been recognized by many sports organizations and confederations for his continuous dedication and hard work in the game.

Net Worth Of Muray Hone

Due to the immense level of hard work and dedication that he has been able to depict during his entire career, it is justified that he has made a net worth of 7 million dollars.

Murray Hone Marriage And Divorce

He was able to make headlines after he married the famous Canadian actress Evangeline Lilly. Both of them were able to keep the relationship secret until 2003. But in the year 2004, they both married each other in a secretive ceremony.

But it was, in the latter part of 2004, the couple ended their relationship abruptly through a divorce. This news came out as a shocker for all the fans. The couple wasn’t blessed with any children for the time being.

Murray Hone’s Life After Divorce

Since his divorce, he has been leading a single life. There have been no controversies concerning his relationship status despite so many years of divorce.

On the other hand, Evangeline Lily has created headlines by being in a relationship between 2009 and 2010 with Dominic and Norman, respectively. But it was from her relationship with Norman, that she became the mother of two kids. Since then, they are not married but have been living a blissful life in a beautiful relationship.

Murray Hone Ex Wife’s Career

Evangeline Lilly has been a successful Canadian actress who has been featured in many movies and television shows. She has also appeared at a lot of music festivals. She was always able to justify every kind of role assigned to her. It is evident from many awards that she was able to win, such as the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series.

She is also a successful author. She is continuously working on the ongoing children’s book series, The Squickerwonkers. She has been able to release 9 editions of the book and will release 9 more in the coming future.

Conclusion

Both of them have lived a settled life after the divorce. It is expected that this will continue even in the times to come.