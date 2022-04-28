Nano Machine Chapter 103 Release Date, Plot, And Expectations!!!

Known as Nanomasin, Nano Machine is one of Korea’s best-loved manhwa series of all time. In addition to drawing the manhwa, Jeolmu Hyeon and Geum Gangbulgoe conceived and constructed Nano Machine.

With an average of 102k monthly views, the manhwa is now rated 15th among webtoons. As of June 10, 2020, Naver webtoons is still running Nano Machine, with the 100th chapter expected to be released soon.

It also has a rating of 4.3 out of 5, making it a strong contender against other sci-fi-themed manhwa.

After months of preparation, Yeo Woon is ready to execute the strategy he has been developing for the past several months. It will be available on April 29, 2022, as a result of this.

Expectations About Nano Machine Chapter 103

Since the last chapter, Nano Machine Chapter 103 has been eagerly awaited by fans. Thrilled by the climax of the previous chapter, Nano Machine enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating what will happen in the forthcoming episodes. The high demand for Nano Machine Chapter 103’s publication date may be due to this.

Recap Of Nano Machine

One of the capabilities of the Nano Machine is the production of tiny things. Chapter 102 opened with Cheon Yeo Woon and Li Haming discussing Anonymous. After 70 years, the 12th elder requested his subject to identify the person who had passed the 6th exam. The Tae-san sect’s teacher, In Ji Cheon, was revealed to Haming as he went deeper into contemplation. Because he’s Cheon Yeo Woon’s paternal grandfather, this came as a great shock. The elder was stunned and asked aloud if it was true.

Yeo Woon was aware of the fact that his grandfather had died 20 years before to his own death. Elders of the Demon Cult enter the main room of the organization. Hyeonma elder Mu Jin-Won appeared to be in decent form despite the fact that half of them appeared to be gravely injured. Because Demon Cult had allied with Murim Alliance, Huan Yi deduced that they were one and the same force. At long last, arrangements were made for the leader to enter the hall. Telepathically, the fourth and fifth elders conveyed their hatred for Yeo Woon.

What Happens Next In Nano Machine Chapter 103?

Since his first battle, Cheon Yeo Woon has beaten nearly all of his opponents. Many people, on the other hand, are unaffected. Trump has also won the support of many of the country’s elders. Due to the leader’s decision, an event has been arranged for the Main Hall. A long-anticipated arrival of the new head of state is a cause for celebration. However, in Nano Machine Chapter 103, the Leader and Cheon Yeo Woon are bound to collide.

Yeo Woon, on the other hand, has developed a deep fascination for the Unknown. It had been his grandfather the whole time. While this may be true, as far as the main character’s grandpa knew, he passed away over two decades ago. How did Lady Mu Hwa learn to wield her sword from the Unknown? Perhaps Yeo Woon’s grandfather is still alive, or perhaps the man is someone else entirely.