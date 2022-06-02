Is Natalia Dyer Married To Charlie Heaton From Stranger Things?

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are our favorite couple to come out of the Upside Down. While playing Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers in the Stranger Things arrangement, the two quickly developed feelings for each other all things considered.

Are Charlie Heaton And Natalia Dyer In A Relationship? Are They Married?

At the beginning of September, rumors began to circulate about Dyer and Heaton’s feelings. More than a year later, they confirmed their feelings by engaging in some physical affectionate behavior (PAD).

Currently, the couple is frequently displaying their love for one another on red floor coverings and on social media platforms such as Instagram. In front of the fourth season of Stranger Things, here is a summary of Dyer and Heaton’s relationship as it stands now.

Heaton traveled to the Spanish island of Menorca for a vacation. He went to the island with Natalia Dyer and two other people. When Dyer posted a picture of Heaton to her Instagram account, admirers began to wonder if there was something else totally to their relationship that was visible to the naked eye.

Heaton, Dyer, and two other friends dress up as the four main characters from The Wizard of Oz for Halloween. He dressed as the Scarecrow and Dyer as the Cowardly Lion, respectively. After attending the 74th Golden Globe Awards together, where Stranger Things won best TV series show, the two were spotted departing LA International Airport together.

Dyer and Heaton’s marriage has yet to be confirmed. However, here’s why people think that. During the production of Stranger Things season 4, a select group of actors had the opportunity to play with puppies as part of a BuzzFeed interview. If you’re a fan of the show, we strongly encourage you to check out this video! But it was at the conclusion of the meeting when onlookers began to create a scene.

Heaton requests to fly with one of the puppies, but he is told by a BuzzFeed employee that he is permitted to do so since he has an upcoming flight with a dog. Heaton says he’d “need to chat with the spouse” since he doesn’t know how to say no to something so cute.

While it’s safe to assume that Heaton and Dyer aren’t engaged, it’s possible that they’re just using cute monikers. Heaton’s use of “the spouse” rather than “my better half” makes them believe that it’s merely a matter of expressing their feelings rather than a formality. The semantics are, without a doubt, at the center of everything!

Fans of the couple know that they keep their romance private and don’t talk much about it. Their Instagram accounts do have photos, but they don’t update them very often. Dyer revealed to Cosmopolitan UK that she doesn’t understand the obsession their followers have with their relationship in an interview with the magazine.